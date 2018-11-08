Retail Businesses
Retail Businesses
5 Things Every Retailer -- Including You -- Should Know Going Into 2019
Next year, 2019, is right around the corner. Is your new business ready for the new technology?
More From This Topic
Credit Cards
Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb
Whatever convinced you turning away sales is good business, it wasn't the math.
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe
A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
Amazon
Amazon Opens 4-Star Store in New York City
In case the name isn't a big enough giveaway, the only products you'll find in this brick-and-mortar store have a four star or higher rating on Amazon. It's a clever way to fill shoppers with confidence that everything they buy won't disappoint.
Artificial Intelligence
4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI
The top 100 AI startups of 2017 have raised $11.7 billion in aggregate funding across 367 deals.
Ecommerce
Everything You Need to Know About Instagram's New Shopping Features
The app is giving influencers and brands new channels on which consumers can discover them.
Why We Said No To Most In-Store Demos
Vendor booths are ominpresent in dispensaries, but this company thinks they're bad for business.
The Co-Founder of Orchard Mile Shares How She Handles Investor Rejection, Manages Startup Hype and Deals With Doubt
Jennie Baik opens up about what she's built and the lessons she's learned along the way.
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel
After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.
WeWork
WeWork Opens a Retail Operation, Highlighting Products Made by Its Members
WeMRKT features food, beverages and other items created by businesses that call the coworking space home.
5 Ways to Create a Better Cannabis Customer Experience
The secret behind increasing customer loyalty and sales.