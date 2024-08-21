Get All Access for $5/mo

Circle K Owner Makes a Move Toward Acquiring 7-Eleven for a Staggering Sum If successful, the 7-Eleven acquisition would be the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company.

By Carl Stoffers

Key Takeaways

  • Canadian firm Alimentation Couche-Tard has approached Japan's Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, about a potential $38 billion takeover.
  • If successful, would be the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company.
  • Couche-Tard, owner of the Circle K stores, aims to expand its global footprint significantly through this acquisition.

Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has reportedly approached Japan's Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, about a potential takeover valued at around $38 billion. 7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, with more than 13,000 locations in North America and over 83,000 worldwide. If successful, the acquisition would be the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company.

7-Eleven, ranked #25 in the 2024 Franchise 500, has been owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings since 2005. Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K convenience stores, confirmed that it had submitted a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Seven & i. However, the Japanese company has not yet made a decision and has formed a special committee to review the offer.

Couche-Tard, founded in 1980, has grown from a single store in Quebec to a global network of convenience stores and gas stations, largely through acquisitions. Circle K, ranked #56 on the 2024 Franchise 500, operates more than 12,000 franchises worldwide.

7-Eleven, the #3 Retail Franchise on the 2024 Franchise 500, recently announced its plans to make Japanese-inspired changes in the U.S., including upgrading its U.S. commissaries — 17 "hub" type locations around the country that make food for all its U.S. stores — and partnering with Japanese suppliers to offer a broader range of fresh food options. It's unclear how the potential sale would impact these plans.

Read More: Reuters

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

