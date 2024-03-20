Ready to embark on a journey into the world of retail franchising? As you navigate the landscape of potential franchise opportunities, it's crucial to stay informed about the top players in the industry. Whether you dream of owning a traditional brick-and-mortar store or tapping into the digital marketplace, there's a franchise out there for you.

Here, explore the top 15 retail franchises of 2024, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. Learn how these top retail franchises are revolutionizing the retail landscape and empowering franchisees like you to make their mark in the industry.

1. Ace Hardware

Founded: 1924

1924 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 5

5 Number of units: 5,813

5,813 Change in units: +7.9% over 3 years

+7.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $579,000-$1,900,000

$579,000-$1,900,000 Leadership: John Venhuizen, CEO

John Venhuizen, CEO Parent company: N/A

Ace Hardware offers a unique retail franchising opportunity without the burden of royalty fees, allowing franchisees to truly own their store while benefiting from the brand recognition and support resources provided by Ace. As a well-established home improvement store, Ace Hardware is an ideal partner for franchise owners seeking to tap into a trusted and reputable brand in the industry.

2. Snap-on Tools

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 20

20 Number of units: 4,724

4,724 Change in units: -0.1% over 3 years

-0.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $201,000-$465,000

$201,000-$465,000 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, President & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, President & CEO Parent company: Snap-on Inc.

Join the global leader in tool innovation and distribution with Snap-On Tools. With more than 19,000 premium products ranging from hand tools to diagnostic equipment, Snap-On Tools serves diverse industries in over 130 countries through its network of over 4,000 franchises. As a Snap-On Tools franchisee, you'll benefit from a world-class brand reputation, a flexible mobile store business model and comprehensive support from headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, including financing assistance and a proven operating system.

3. 7-Eleven

Founded: 1927

1927 Franchising since: 1964

1964 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 25

25 Number of units: 83,779

83,779 Change in units: +17.8% over 3 years

+17.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $139,000-$1,400,000

$139,000-$1,400,000 Leadership: Joseph DePinto, CEO

Joseph DePinto, CEO Parent company: 7-Eleven Inc.

Convenience store franchise 7-Eleven is a beloved destination for quick snacks, beverages and everyday essentials since its founding in 1927. With more than 7,200 franchises in the United States and an impressive global presence exceeding 70,000 locations, 7-Eleven is synonymous with convenience and community service. Ranked consistently high in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Top Global Franchises lists, 7-Eleven offers a top retail franchise opportunity and a proven business model built on brand strength, extensive support and financial stability.

4. Circle K

Founded: 1951

1951 Franchising since: 1995

1995 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 56

56 Number of units: 12,199

12,199 Change in units: +0.5% over 3 years

+0.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $936,000-$7,00,000

$936,000-$7,00,000 Leadership: Brian Hannasch, CEO

Brian Hannasch, CEO Parent company: Alimentation Couche-Tard

Circle K is a leading chain of convenience stores with a widespread presence across the United States and more than ten countries worldwide. Established from Fred Hervey's visionary expansion of three food stores in 1951, Circle K has evolved into a global franchise powerhouse. Since offering franchising opportunities in 1995, Circle K has expanded to include thousands of locations.

5. Matco Tools

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 58

58 Number of units: 1,950

1,950 Change in units: +7.8% over 3 years

+7.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $77,000-$314,000

$77,000-$314,000 Leadership: Timothy Gilmore, President

Timothy Gilmore, President Parent company: Vontier

At Matco Tools franchise, you're not just selling tools; you're also providing a vital service directly to automotive technicians. Backed by a trusted name in the industry, you'll offer only the highest quality tools, ensuring that professionals have the ongoing support they need to succeed. Operating across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, Matco Tools is committed to delivering top-notch mechanical solutions, with hundreds of new tools added annually to meet evolving industry needs.

6. Cornwell Quality Tools

Founded: 1919

1919 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 66

66 Number of units: 796

796 Change in units: +12.9% over 3 years

+12.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $55,000-$299,000

$55,000-$299,000 Leadership: Bob Studenic, President, CEO and Director

Bob Studenic, President, CEO and Director Parent company: N/A

Established in 1919, Cornwell Quality Tools stands as the nation's oldest mobile tool company, dedicated to manufacturing and distributing top-quality tools to professional technicians. As a franchisee, you'll assume the role of a trusted "tool consultant," assisting technicians and professionals in selecting the ideal products to enhance their business operations.

7. Mac Tools

Founded: 1938

1938 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 70

70 Number of units: 1,159

1,159 Change in units: +3.2% over 3 years

+3.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $120,000-$343,000

$120,000-$343,000 Leadership: Phil Cox, President/General Manager

Phil Cox, President/General Manager Parent company: Stanley Black and Decker

Mac Tools specializes in the manufacturing and sale of high-quality hand tools, featuring a comprehensive range of exclusive products and services, including power tools, tool storage solutions, diagnostics and more. With over 8,000 different tools in its product line, Mac Tools is committed to providing professionals with the tools they need to excel in their trade.

8. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded: 1997

1997 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 78

78 Number of units: 517

517 Change in units: +45.6% over 3 years

+45.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $551,000-$978,000

$551,000-$978,000 Leadership: Dolf Berle, CEO

Dolf Berle, CEO Parent company: Nothing Bundt Franchising LLC

Indulge in the joy of sweet success by joining the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise family. Whether you're a baking enthusiast or a business novice, you'll receive comprehensive support to ensure your success from day one. With top-notch training, marketing assistance and a commitment to using only the finest ingredients, Nothing Bundt Cakes has earned a loyal customer base and garnered nationwide recognition.

9. Kilwins

Founded: 1947

1947 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 95

95 Number of units: 163

163 Change in units: +16.4% over 3 years

+16.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $216,000-$828,000

$216,000-$828,000 Leadership: Brian Britton, CEO

Brian Britton, CEO Parent company: Kilwins Chocolate Franchise Inc.

Indulge in the opportunity of owning a Kilwins franchise, renowned since 1947 for its premium, kitchen-made ice cream, chocolates, and fudge. With a reputation for exceptional service and high-quality products like caramel apples and chocolate bark, Kilwins has become a staple in American culture. Benefit from over 50 years of brand recognition and a seasoned business model that handles marketing and branding costs. Receive extensive training, personalized support and a comprehensive operating system from Kilwins, allowing you to focus on delivering excellent customer care while enjoying the sweet success of your franchise.

10. Honey Baked Ham Co.

Founded: 1957

1957 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 142

142 Number of units: 408

408 Change in units: -1% over 3 years

-1% over 3 years Initial investment: $431,000-$718,000

$431,000-$718,000 Leadership: Jim Dinkins, CEO

Jim Dinkins, CEO Parent company: The Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC

Discover the savory tradition of The Honey Baked Ham Co., a family-oriented American food retailer founded in 1957 with over 400 locations, more than half of which are franchised. Specializing in delectable hams, turkey breasts and a range of pre-cooked entrées, sides and desserts, The Honey Baked Ham Co. promises a feast for all palates. As a franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to deliver quality and delicious food to countless customers, embodying the spirit of hospitality.

11. Wireless Zone

Founded: 1988

1988 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 200

200 Number of units: 725

725 Change in units: +67.4% over 3 years

+67.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $183,000-$444,000

$183,000-$444,000 Leadership: Scott Moorehead, CEO

Scott Moorehead, CEO Parent company: Round Room LLC

Smartphones, tablets and portable internet devices are integral parts of daily life, demanding regular updates and maintenance. Leading the charge is Wireless Zone, the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor, originally established in 1988 as The Car Phone Store. Evolving into a key retail brand under Verizon Wireless, Wireless Zone boasts hundreds of franchises across the U.S., with plans for further expansion. With the average American checking their smartphone over 50 times a day, Wireless Zone remains at the forefront, providing essential wireless technology solutions to meet the ever-growing demand.

12. Metal Supermarkets

Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 203

203 Number of units: 128

128 Change in units: +33.3% over 3 years

+33.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $311,000-$563,000

$311,000-$563,000 Leadership: Stephen Schober, President/CEO

Stephen Schober, President/CEO Parent company: N/A

With franchise opportunities available across the United States, Canada and beyond, Metal Supermarkets has been a leader in the industry since 1987, featuring more than 100 operating units, the majority of which are located in the U.S. With a commitment to offering a unique variety of metal products and distributing small-quantity metals without minimum size orders, Metal Supermarkets has cultivated long-term relationships with a diverse customer base, serving over 60,000 clients worldwide. Ideal for franchisees seeking a sustainable and profitable business-to-business (B2B) model, Metal Supermarkets offers exciting opportunities in the dynamic industrial metal products market.

13. Rent-A-Center

Founded: 1980

1980 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 204

204 Number of units: 2,307

2,307 Change in units: -0.3% over 3 years

-0.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $367,000-$694,000

$367,000-$694,000 Leadership: Michael Landry, VP, Franchising

Michael Landry, VP, Franchising Parent company: Rent-A-Center Franchising Int'l. Inc.

Discover the opportunities of the rent-to-own industry with Rent-A-Center, a leading furniture and electronics company founded in 1980. With more than 2,000 store locations across the U.S., Rent-A-Center is dedicated to providing quality yet affordable options for both residential and commercial customers. Since 2013, Rent-A-Center has been offering franchising opportunities, attracting passionate entrepreneurs looking to run a successful retail business with comprehensive training provided. Ideal candidates for a Rent-A-Center franchise are business-minded individuals who prioritize offering great deals and supporting their local community.

14. Pro Image Sports

Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1986

1986 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 213

213 Number of units: 160

160 Change in units: +55.3% over 3 years

+55.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $109,000-$580,000

$109,000-$580,000 Leadership: Jake Riley, CEO

Jake Riley, CEO Parent company: Pro Image Sports

In 1985, brothers Chad and Kevin Olsen introduced the inaugural Pro Image store in Salt Lake City. Just a year later, they began expanding the concept through franchising. Today, Pro Image Sports stores stand as premier destinations, offering licensed professional and collegiate sports apparel, hats and novelty items to enthusiastic fans nationwide. Experience the thrill of sports fandom and entrepreneurial success with a Pro Image franchise opportunity.

15. Buddy's Home Furnishings

Founded: 1961

1961 Franchising since: 2009

2009 Overall Franchise 500 rank: 230

230 Number of units: 338

338 Change in units: +16.2% over 3 years

+16.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $356,000-$879,000

$356,000-$879,000 Leadership: Michael Bennett, CEO

Michael Bennett, CEO Parent Company: Franchise Group Inc.

Founded in 1961 in Tampa, Florida, Buddy's Home Furnishings has been dedicated to helping customers afford home necessities through affordable payment plans without the stress of credit or financing. Expanding its reach in 2009 through franchising, Buddy's now serves a larger audience and is reaching new markets nationwide. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the rent-to-own industry, Buddy's prides itself on offering essential services like no credit needed, express delivery within 24 hours, included service and repair and flexible payment options, making it a top choice for customers seeking quality home furnishings without long-term commitments.