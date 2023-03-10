HoneyBaked Ham is a family-oriented business that was founded in 1957. It is a leading American food retailer with more than 400 locations, half of which are operated by franchisees. They sell mouth-watering hams, turkey breasts, and other pre-cooked entrées, side dishes, and desserts.

As you operate a franchise, you may get to feed many people with quality and delicious food. The perfect candidate for a HoneyBaked Ham franchise is a creative self-starter interested in the food business and ready to work with HoneyBaked Ham's business model.

Why You May Want to Start a HoneyBaked Ham Franchise

If you love the idea of dishing out delicious and convenient food, then opening a HoneyBaked Ham franchise might be for you. For over 60 years, HoneyBaked Ham has been committed to providing pre-cooked ham and delicious side dishes and desserts.

As a HoneyBaked Ham franchisee, you could be providing a crucial service to many people. Having quick and quality foods that are easily accessible typically helps make many people's lives easier, including overworked students and parents short on time.

HoneyBaked Ham might give you a chance to be part of a family tradition, not only in serving one of America's favorite holiday meals–honey baked ham–but in the exceptional service and amazing food they offer customers every day. You might turn this great family tradition into your business legacy.

What Might Make a HoneyBaked Ham a Good Choice?

To be part of the HoneyBaked Ham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Many times in the past few decades, HoneyBaked Ham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Their classic honey-baked ham, coupled with their impressive marketing, keeps people choosing HoneyBaked Ham for their holiday food needs. It is the classic holiday meal that many families drool over.

HoneyBaked Ham has retail, gift, catering, and lunch options to explore creative business options for various customers. Being part of the family-oriented HoneyBaked Ham franchise might be the business thrill you have been seeking.

How To Open a HoneyBaked Ham Franchise

To own a HoneyBaked Ham franchise, you will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You may then submit a franchise inquiry form.

If chosen to proceed, you typically go through an initial webinar to teach you about the franchise brand and process. After that, you'll receive the Franchise Disclosure Document to help you compile your questions that a franchise representative may answer in a follow-up Q&A session.

Next, you may receive a business template to help you develop a plan and meet with experienced franchisees to get their perspective. Then, you might go through a final evaluation before signing, but only after you attend discovery day at company headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia.

You will go through some training before you open your doors. The HoneyBaked Ham franchise wants to see the company expand and is ready to support you in every way.