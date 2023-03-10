The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#152 Ranked #166 last year
Initial investment
$396K - $673K
Units as of 2022
404 2% over 3 years
HoneyBaked Ham is a family-oriented business that was founded in 1957. It is a leading American food retailer with more than 400 locations, half of which are operated by franchisees. They sell mouth-watering hams, turkey breasts, and other pre-cooked entrées, side dishes, and desserts.

As you operate a franchise, you may get to feed many people with quality and delicious food. The perfect candidate for a HoneyBaked Ham franchise is a creative self-starter interested in the food business and ready to work with HoneyBaked Ham's business model.

Why You May Want to Start a HoneyBaked Ham Franchise

If you love the idea of dishing out delicious and convenient food, then opening a HoneyBaked Ham franchise might be for you. For over 60 years, HoneyBaked Ham has been committed to providing pre-cooked ham and delicious side dishes and desserts.

As a HoneyBaked Ham franchisee, you could be providing a crucial service to many people. Having quick and quality foods that are easily accessible typically helps make many people's lives easier, including overworked students and parents short on time. 

HoneyBaked Ham might give you a chance to be part of a family tradition, not only in serving one of America's favorite holiday meals–honey baked ham–but in the exceptional service and amazing food they offer customers every day. You might turn this great family tradition into your business legacy.

What Might Make a HoneyBaked Ham a Good Choice?

To be part of the HoneyBaked Ham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Many times in the past few decades, HoneyBaked Ham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Their classic honey-baked ham, coupled with their impressive marketing, keeps people choosing HoneyBaked Ham for their holiday food needs. It is the classic holiday meal that many families drool over.

HoneyBaked Ham has retail, gift, catering, and lunch options to explore creative business options for various customers. Being part of the family-oriented HoneyBaked Ham franchise might be the business thrill you have been seeking.

How To Open a HoneyBaked Ham Franchise

To own a HoneyBaked Ham franchise, you will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You may then submit a franchise inquiry form.

If chosen to proceed, you typically go through an initial webinar to teach you about the franchise brand and process. After that, you'll receive the Franchise Disclosure Document to help you compile your questions that a franchise representative may answer in a follow-up Q&A session.

Next, you may receive a business template to help you develop a plan and meet with experienced franchisees to get their perspective. Then, you might go through a final evaluation before signing, but only after you attend discovery day at company headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia.

You will go through some training before you open your doors. The HoneyBaked Ham franchise wants to see the company expand and is ready to support you in every way.

Company Overview

About The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Sandwiches, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1957
Parent Company
The Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
Leadership
Jim Dinkins, CEO
Corporate Address
3875 Mansell Rd.
Alpharetta, GA 30022-1532
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
170
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
404 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Honey Baked Ham Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$396,050 - $673,200
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.25%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Honey Baked Ham Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
150-160 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Honey Baked Ham Co.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Honey Baked Ham Co. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Honey Baked Ham Co. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #152 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #108 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #2 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

