With this decision, the two will make select creations from Nike's.SWOOSH is available to members and players in order to unlock new opportunities to express one's personal style, creativity, and self-expression through the world of sports.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On June 1, EA SPORTS, the sports video gaming division of Electronic Arts, announced its strategic partnership with Nike Virtual Studios, the digital community experience division of Nike. The collaboration brings the two worlds of sports and entertainment together.

With this decision, the two will make select creations from Nike's.SWOOSH is available to members and players in order to unlock new opportunities to express one's personal style, creativity, and self-expression through the world of sports.

"All of us at EA SPORTS are focused on leading the next evolution in sports fandom, and this new collaboration with our longtime partners at Nike sits directly at the intersection of innovation, sport, and culture. Working with .SWOOSH, we'll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete and share their love for the sport," said Andrea Hopelain, SVP Brand for EA SPORTS & Racing.

EA SPORTS is a renowned gaming brand worldwide and has developed games such as FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, and F1.

"Nike and EA SPORTS share a commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and we are thrilled to partner with them. This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base," said Ron Faris, GM, Nike Virtual Studios.