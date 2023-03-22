Kilwins
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#93 Ranked #84 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$216K - $756K
Units as of 2022
153 15.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Treat yourself and indulge in opening a Kilwins franchise! From its beginning in 1947, Kilwin has offered premium kitchen-made ice cream, chocolates, and fudge. Everything is freshly prepared from original recipes and premium ingredients.

Kilwins has since been a prominent part of American cuisine with an excellent reputation for providing exceptional service and high-quality products, including caramel apples, fudge, chocolate bark, caramel corn, and brittle, to mention a few.

With in-store craftsmanship, high-quality desserts, and a friendly staff, Kilwins believes they have a customer-friendly environment that feels like home. Kilwins offers an authentic taste and a sensory experience like no other.

Why You May Want to Start a Kilwins Franchise?

Kilwins is an exciting and fun business with a seasoned business model. With more than 50 years of brand recognition, you may have a great customer base. You will likely not have to worry about marketing and branding costs because Kilwins typically takes care of this for its franchisees.

Franchisees have access to an extensive training and support team that will guide you throughout your entire time while in business. Kilwins may offer personalized support to new franchisees to help them achieve their goals. All your operating system methods and products might be specified and supplied by Kilwins. This will save you time to focus on running your store, leveraging your personality for customer care.

What Might Make Kilwins a Good Choice?

To be part of Kilwins team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Kilwins set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

While opening a Kilwins franchise could be a great opportunity, your investment is only as good as the effort you put into it. Your hard work as a franchisee and the quality of service you offer your customers are vital elements. 

How To Open a Kilwins Franchise

To become a part of the Kilwins team, you'll need to submit an inquiry form. A franchise representative may contact you if you seem to be a good fit for the brand. Then, suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Kilwins franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

As you decide if Kilwins is a good fit for you, it may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial manager in order to ensure that you have the financial stability to run a franchise. You should also make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kilwins franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Live the sweet life and submit your inquiry to open a Kilwins Franchise!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Kilwins

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Candy, Ice Cream, Frozen Desserts
Founded
1947
Parent Company
Kilwins Chocolate Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Don McCarty, CEO
Corporate Address
1050 Bay View Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
153 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kilwins franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$215,803 - $755,890
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kilwins has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56-173 hours
Classroom Training
27-43 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kilwins? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kilwins landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kilwins ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #93 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Candy in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Candy in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Candy Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kilwins.

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Request Info

Charter Financial

Note brokerage
Request Info

Pelican's SnoBalls

Shaved ice
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing