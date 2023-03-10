Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#53 Ranked #19 last year
- Initial investment
-
$484K - $700K
- Units as of 2022
-
445 45.0% over 3 years
Nothing Bundt Cakes is a baking company that has more than 340 locations across the U.S. Their concept is unique, and they use only the finest ingredients to produce high-quality cakes.
The bundt cakes come in different flavors and sizes. Nothing Bundt Cakes caters to all, making small and large cakes, and you can get a cake for any and every occasion. Nothing Bundt Cakes makes celebrating life's moments an everyday occurrence. Cake is not just for birthday parties anymore.
Why You May Want to Start a Nothing Bundt Cakes Franchise
By starting a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise, you will serve those who have a sweet tooth. To become a franchisee, you do not necessarily need to possess previous experience in baking or running a restaurant. The company provides all the support you need to prepare for your grand opening and to start operations. This support includes both one the job and classroom training, as well as marketing support.
Nothing Bundt Cakes prides itself on only using the highest quality of ingredients to make its cakes, which has given it a solid base of customers.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is an award-winning franchise that has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make Nothing Bundt Cakes a Good Choice?
To operate a Nothing Bundt Cake franchise, you'll want to make sure you're financially ready with enough liquid capital available for the initial investment, which includes a franchise fee and other startup expenses. Ongoing fees may consist of a royalty fee, as well as an advertising fee. The term of agreement for Make Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees is typically 10 years, at which point the franchisee may renew their franchise for a sum if both they and the franchise are satisfied with the direction of the franchise.
It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you prepare to invest in Nothing Bundt Cakes.
How to Open a Nothing Bundt Cakes Franchise
As you decide whether you wish to open a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the business and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Make sure that the supply for cakes in your area will not outweigh the demand.
To begin the franchising progress, submit an inquiry to Nothing Bundt Cakes. You may receive franchise information with details about the opportunity. From here, you may complete a personal and professional profile as you prepare to speak with a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise representative.
Soon you may be speaking with current Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees. Here you may have the chance to learn more about what it takes to operate a store. You may also be invited to meet the corporate team at Nothing Bundt Cakes headquarters as you make your final decision regarding opening a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise.
Company Overview
About Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Baked Goods, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- Nothing Bundt Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- John Cappasola, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4560 Belt Line Rd., #350
Addison, TX 75001
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 88
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 445 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $483,600 - $699,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $600,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Nothing Bundt Cakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 119 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15-20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Nothing Bundt Cakes? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Nothing Bundt Cakes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Nothing Bundt Cakes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #53 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #85 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #81 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022
Top Food Franchises
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses Category
