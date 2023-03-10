Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bundt cakes and gifts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#53 Ranked #19 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$484K - $700K
Units as of 2022
445 45.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a baking company that has more than 340 locations across the U.S. Their concept is unique, and they use only the finest ingredients to produce high-quality cakes. 

The bundt cakes come in different flavors and sizes. Nothing Bundt Cakes caters to all, making small and large cakes, and you can get a cake for any and every occasion. Nothing Bundt Cakes makes celebrating life's moments an everyday occurrence. Cake is not just for birthday parties anymore. 

Why You May Want to Start a Nothing Bundt Cakes Franchise

By starting a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise, you will serve those who have a sweet tooth. To become a franchisee, you do not necessarily need to possess previous experience in baking or running a restaurant. The company provides all the support you need to prepare for your grand opening and to start operations. This support includes both one the job and classroom training, as well as marketing support.

Nothing Bundt Cakes prides itself on only using the highest quality of ingredients to make its cakes, which has given it a solid base of customers.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is an award-winning franchise that has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Nothing Bundt Cakes a Good Choice?

To operate a Nothing Bundt Cake franchise, you'll want to make sure you're financially ready with enough liquid capital available for the initial investment, which includes a franchise fee and other startup expenses. Ongoing fees may consist of a royalty fee, as well as an advertising fee. The term of agreement for Make Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees is typically 10 years, at which point the franchisee may renew their franchise for a sum if both they and the franchise are satisfied with the direction of the franchise.

It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you prepare to invest in Nothing Bundt Cakes. 

How to Open a Nothing Bundt Cakes Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to open a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the business and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Make sure that the supply for cakes in your area will not outweigh the demand.

To begin the franchising progress, submit an inquiry to Nothing Bundt Cakes. You may receive franchise information with details about the opportunity. From here, you may complete a personal and professional profile as you prepare to speak with a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise representative. 

Soon you may be speaking with current Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees. Here you may have the chance to learn more about what it takes to operate a store. You may also be invited to meet the corporate team at Nothing Bundt Cakes headquarters as you make your final decision regarding opening a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Baked Goods, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Nothing Bundt Franchising LLC
Leadership
John Cappasola, CEO
Corporate Address
4560 Belt Line Rd., #350
Addison, TX 75001
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
88
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
445 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$483,600 - $699,700
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nothing Bundt Cakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
119 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Nothing Bundt Cakes? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nothing Bundt Cakes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Nothing Bundt Cakes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #53 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #85 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #81 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes
Ranked #166
Learn More

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Denny's

Family restaurants
Ranked #119
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing