Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday in the United States, celebrated with family gatherings, feasts and expressions of gratitude. It's also a time when many businesses and franchises thrive, offering a wide range of products and services to help people celebrate the holiday to the fullest.

Many franchises capitalize on the Thanksgiving spirit by providing everything from delicious turkey dinners to holiday-spirit snacks and shipping services. Here are six franchises that tap into the joy of turkey day.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, one of the most iconic dishes on the table is a succulent, honey-glazed ham. The Honey Baked Ham Co., founded in 1957, has become a staple for many American families during the holiday season. They offer a variety of hams, turkeys and side dishes that can be pre-ordered and picked up in-store to save time and ensure deliciousness for your Thanksgiving holiday. The company's signature hams are slow-smoked and glazed with a secret recipe, making them a delicious centerpiece for any Thanksgiving feast.

Denny's

Denny's is a popular franchise known as "America's Diner" with the mission of loving to feed people. On Thanksgiving, Denny's offers a five-course holiday meal. Their "Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle" is a huge hit during the holiday season, offering a hassle-free way for families to enjoy a complete Thanksgiving dinner without the stress of cooking. Customers can order the bundle up to 24 hours prior to Thanksgiving, complete with all the trimmings, and to pick them up in store.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Traveling to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving? Not enough space at your aunt's home for you and your family? Or maybe your whole family is meeting at a destination for Thanksgiving to take advantage of days off from work. Regardless, many hotel franchises, like Hilton Hotels and Resorts, have Thanksgiving packages with favorable rates, great service and a Thanksgiving feast.

The UPS Store

Thanksgiving often involves sending and receiving packages and gifts, especially if loved ones are far away. The UPS Store is a franchise that provides shipping and packing services, making it convenient for people to send Thanksgiving care packages, gifts and greeting cards to friends and family across the country. They also offer printing and copying services for those who want to create personalized Thanksgiving cards and invitations.

Honey Dew Donuts

While coffee and donuts may not be the first things that come to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, The Honey Dew Donuts franchise has found a way to incorporate holiday flavors into its menu. During the fall season, they offer a selection of pumpkin-flavored donuts and beverages that provide a sweet and festive treat for Thanksgiving morning or dessert.

Cruise Planners

Many families choose an adventure for Thanksgiving to explore new destinations. Travel agencies and booking franchises, such as Cruise Planners, offer a range of services to help travelers plan their Thanksgiving getaways. Agencies like Cruise Planners make it easier for people to create cherished Thanksgiving memories away from home.

Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for coming together with family and friends to give thanks and enjoy a delicious meal. These franchises are just the proverbial tip of the iceberg who offer a variety of products and services that help people celebrate the holiday with ease and joy. Whether you're looking for a mouthwatering turkey, needing travel assistance or sending a gift, these franchises have you covered.

