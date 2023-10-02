These Great-Grandparents Booked 51 Back-to-Back Cruises Because It's 'Cheaper Than a Retirement Home' Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen hopped on a cruise ship nearly two years ago and never left.

Key Takeaways

  • The Ansens have enjoyed a carefree retirement lifestyle since setting sail in June 2022.
  • The couple says living on board is "cheaper than a retirement home" and plans to move to another ship next year.

Many people dream about a relaxing retirement — and one Australian couple took it up a notch.

Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen set sail on their first cruise post-Covid on June 16, 2022, and they've remained aboard since, booking 51 back-to-back trips so far, Australian outlet A Current Affair reported.

The Ansens have been at home on Princess Cruises' 2,000-passenger Coral Princess for nearly 500 days and plan to stay for two years total before moving to the cruise line's larger Crown Princess ship for an additional year, per the outlet.

Lengthy around-the-world cruises have made headlines recently. Life at Sea, which initially offered a three-year voyage starting in November, rebranded itself as "the cruise that never ends." "It's a cost-effective way to see the world," Life at Sea future passenger Keri Witman told Entrepreneur. "I don't have to spend $1,700 on a plane ticket and pay for hotels, having to go back and forth and take time off work."

That's a sentiment that resonates with the Ansens, too. The great-grandparents say journeying on the Coral Princess is "cheaper than a retirement home." It also affords them a carefree lifestyle: days filled with prepared meals, a cleaning service, ping-pong, dance lessons and more.

Cruise fares vary based on itinerary, number of nights, cabin type, amenities and cruise line, but a seven-night Caribbean cruise in November generally costs approximately $424 to $1,158 per person, according to U.S. News & World Report.

And to the people who can't fathom the Ansens' lifestyle choice? "It's not about them," Marty Ansen told the outlet. "It's about me, isn't it?"
