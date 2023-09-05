People Are Selling Their Homes to Board This 'Cruise That Never Ends' — and It Might Cost Less Than Your Monthly Rent Life at Sea's MV Lara ship will set sail from Istanbul on November 6.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Life at Sea is offering a "cruise that never ends" in three-year stints beginning November 6.
  • The price per person per month starts under $4,000 — well below rent in certain areas of the U.S.

Cruise lovers who want to see the world from a ship on somewhat of a budget — indefinitely — now have the chance.

Life at Sea, which bills itself as the only "affordable" option for long-term cruising, will launch a three-year voyage aboard its MV Lara ship in November and give passengers the option to extend for additional three-year stints, CNN reported.

Related: This Remote Worker Spends 300 Nights a Year on a Cruise Ship

Initially, the MV Lara was scheduled to end its journey at the three-year mark, but Kendra Holmes, CEO of Life at Sea parent company Miray Cruises, told the outlet that the idea for "the cruise that never ends" came when enthusiastic potential customers couldn't make the original departure date.

"Once the ship was announced in May there were a lot of people who wanted to come, but November was too soon to sell their homes, make plans and pack up their lives," Holmes said.

The cruise will set sail from Istanbul on November 6 and plans to visit seven continents, 140 countries and 382 ports over the next three years, per the company's site. According to Holmes, Life at Sea will continue to add new locations as well.

Current pricing, which covers everything including on-board healthcare, begins at $38,518 per year per person, working out to $3,500-$4,000 per month (single passengers pay an extra 85% for sole occupancy).

Holmes told CNN "the average earner" or "person who just retired from the average job" could afford the never-ending cruise lifestyle — and that checks out, depending on where you live.

Related: I Live on a Cruise Ship. Here's What It's Like Living on a Boat.

In some areas of the country, the monthly fees per person are significantly less expensive than rental prices. The average Manhattan rent just hit $5,588 a month, CNBC reported.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Travel Vacations Cruises Retirement News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

17 Ways To Immediately Improve Your Website Traffic

If you need traffic, then this guide is for you.

By Mike Templeman
Growing a Business

Zack Oates of Ovation on Building Business Connections through Digital Storytelling

Interview with Ovation's Zack Oates about real-time guest feedback, creating loyalty through relationships, and digital storytelling that connects.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Leadership

8 Ways to Turn a Good Leader Into an Exceptional One

Natural leadership ability isn't enough; you've got to do the hard work

By Karen Brown
Branding

How to Build Your Personal Brand and Enhance Your Google Presence Through the Power of Public Relations

The evolving role of PR and its impact on crafting personal narratives, building credibility and strategically managing online reputation for a robust digital presence.

By Akhilendra Sahu
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

10 Rules for Coaching Your Team to Greatness

A good boss should be more like a coach. Here's why — and how to coach your team to greatness.

By Ray Titus