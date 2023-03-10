Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Upper upscale hotels and resorts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#46 Ranked #64 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$38.7M - $162.3M
Units as of 2022
540 4.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Hilton Hotels and Resorts is a global brand of full-service hotels and resorts. It serves as the American multinational hospitality company Hilton's flagship brand. Conrad Hilton founded the parent company, Hilton Worldwide, in 1919. Hilton Hotels and Resorts has more than 500 hotels and resorts worldwide. Over 175 of those franchises are in operation in the United States. Hilton Hotels and Resorts is committed to providing quality, comfortable, and luxury hotel stays all over the world.

The perfect candidate to open a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise has a passion for travel, business, and the global community.

Why You May Want to Start a Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise

Owning a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise means that you may own one of the most luxurious hotels in business. Hilton Hotels and Resorts strives to provide premium experiences for leisure and business travelers all over the world. They wish to offer authentic local experiences with a touch of worldly glamour and their trademark elegance.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts is one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world. It may be a preferred choice of world travelers, especially due to its numerous convenient locations and stellar service. Hilton Hotels and Resorts strives to use unique techniques to form an impressive global footprint with strong brand awareness and a mild-boggling portfolio of properties.

What Might Make Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise a Good Choice?

Hilton Hotels and Resorts has loyal customers and a good reputation, which typically draws in a stable and reliable clientele. With their experts, resources, and industry-leading tools, you may quickly experience a growing business. There are multiple location opportunities with Hilton Hotels and Resorts as a potential franchisee, including urban, suburban, resort, and airport locations.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Hilton Hotels and Resorts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

How Do You Open a Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise?

Although Hilton Hotels and Resorts are tight-lipped about their franchise process, you should be ready to go through an extensive financial and personal background check to see if you fit the Hilton brand. You may also receive their Franchise Disclosure Document after submitting a franchise inquiry form. The document may provide you with more in-depth information about the brand and possible opportunities to open a franchise. 

The Hilton development team usually has architecture and construction teams ready to help you develop your hotel. They also generally guarantee owner satisfaction, management services, and top-notch systems. Hilton Hotels and Resorts will usually work with you to set up your hotel and will guide you as you venture into the hotel and hospitality industry. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1919
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1965 (58 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
540 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$38,704,705 - $162,293,082
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
23 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hilton Hotels and Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
146-184 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
150
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Hilton Hotels and Resorts? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hilton Hotels and Resorts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hilton Hotels and Resorts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #46 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #16 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Hilton Hotels and Resorts.

Hilton Garden Inn

Upscale midprice hotels
Ranked #61
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing