2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#46
Initial investment
-
$38.7M - $162.3M
Units as of 2022
-
540
Hilton Hotels and Resorts is a global brand of full-service hotels and resorts. It serves as the American multinational hospitality company Hilton's flagship brand. Conrad Hilton founded the parent company, Hilton Worldwide, in 1919. Hilton Hotels and Resorts has more than 500 hotels and resorts worldwide. Over 175 of those franchises are in operation in the United States. Hilton Hotels and Resorts is committed to providing quality, comfortable, and luxury hotel stays all over the world.
The perfect candidate to open a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise has a passion for travel, business, and the global community.
Why You May Want to Start a Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise
Owning a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise means that you may own one of the most luxurious hotels in business. Hilton Hotels and Resorts strives to provide premium experiences for leisure and business travelers all over the world. They wish to offer authentic local experiences with a touch of worldly glamour and their trademark elegance.
Hilton Hotels and Resorts is one of the most recognized hotel brands in the world. It may be a preferred choice of world travelers, especially due to its numerous convenient locations and stellar service. Hilton Hotels and Resorts strives to use unique techniques to form an impressive global footprint with strong brand awareness and a mild-boggling portfolio of properties.
What Might Make Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise a Good Choice?
Hilton Hotels and Resorts has loyal customers and a good reputation, which typically draws in a stable and reliable clientele. With their experts, resources, and industry-leading tools, you may quickly experience a growing business. There are multiple location opportunities with Hilton Hotels and Resorts as a potential franchisee, including urban, suburban, resort, and airport locations.
Hilton Hotels and Resorts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Hilton Hotels and Resorts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
How Do You Open a Hilton Hotels and Resorts Franchise?
Although Hilton Hotels and Resorts are tight-lipped about their franchise process, you should be ready to go through an extensive financial and personal background check to see if you fit the Hilton brand. You may also receive their Franchise Disclosure Document after submitting a franchise inquiry form. The document may provide you with more in-depth information about the brand and possible opportunities to open a franchise.
The Hilton development team usually has architecture and construction teams ready to help you develop your hotel. They also generally guarantee owner satisfaction, management services, and top-notch systems. Hilton Hotels and Resorts will usually work with you to set up your hotel and will guide you as you venture into the hotel and hospitality industry.
Company Overview
About Hilton Hotels and Resorts
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1919
- Parent Company
- Hilton
- Leadership
- Christopher Nassetta, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1965 (58 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6,998
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 540 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hilton Hotels and Resorts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $38,704,705 - $162,293,082
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Varies
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 23 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Hilton Hotels and Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 146-184 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 150
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hilton Hotels and Resorts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hilton Hotels and Resorts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
