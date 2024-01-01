RTO
Amazon CEO Mandates Employees Work in the Office 5 Days Per Week Starting January: 'Strengthening Our Culture Remains a Top Priority'
Current guidelines for Amazon's 1.5 million employees are a hybrid environment with a minimum of three days per week in the office. That changes in less than four months.
Starbucks' New CEO Will Have the Use of a Private Jet from California to Seattle Every Week to Meet Its RTO Rules
A Starbucks spokesperson told CNBC their new CEO would "exceed the hybrid work guidelines," which require staff to be in the office three days a week.
The Billionaire Boss of One of Soccer's Most Famous Teams Tells Staff to Come Back to the Office or Look for Another Job
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly told employees that email traffic dropped 20% after one of his companies trialed work-from-home Fridays.
Amazon Managers Can Now Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work From the Office 3 Days a Week
It's the latest update of the company's return-to-office policy.