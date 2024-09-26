Get All Access for $5/mo

73% of Amazon Corporate Employees Say They're Looking for a New Job After Being Told to Be In-Office 5 Days a Week Amazon employees are fuming about the company's return-to-office mandate, according to a new survey.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • A new survey of more than 2,500 Amazon employees found that 91% are "dissatisfied" with the new RTO mandate.
  • Four out of five Amazon professionals polled said they knew someone at the company who was considering looking for a new job.
  • 32% said they knew someone who had already quit in response to the January 2 deadline.

Last week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that they would have to return to in-person work, five days a week, by January 2. Now, a new survey of 2,585 Amazon employees by Blind found that 91% are "dissatisfied" with the new return-to-office mandate.

Are they dissatisfied enough to take action, though? Nearly three out of four (73%) say yes — and are already considering looking for other jobs.

In the memo, Jassy noted that "strengthening our culture remains a top priority" and that he "[thinks] about it all the time."

"Teams tend to be better connected to one another," Jassy added.

Blind's survey, however, found that the new RTO policy is having the opposite effect. A majority of corporate Amazon employees reported not wanting to return to the office five days a week and about 80% already knew people looking for other jobs.

"My morale for this job is gone, gonna totally check out till PIP," a verified Amazon professional wrote on Blind.

According to the report, Amazon hiring managers anonymously also said candidates are dropping out of job interviews in response to the new mandate.

"RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remotely and far from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate," a verified Amazon professional who identifies as a parent said. "Even if I didn't there's too great a risk I'd be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?"

Amazon has not yet commented on the Blind report. The survey was conducted from Sept. 17 to 19, 2024, and focused on U.S. verified employees.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

