Sam's Club Exec Would Rather Quit Than Move to Arkansas Walmart's return-to-office policy requires employees to move to its main offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, or other large offices, including Hoboken, New Jersey.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Bloomberg is reporting that Cheryl Ainoa, chief technology officer of Sam’s Club, is departing the company after nearly five years rather than move to Arkansas.
  • Walmart employees had to let the company know by July 1 if they planned to relocate and make the move.
  • Employees must be in the office by October 31.

The Chief Technology Officer of Sam's Club is reportedly resigning over the company's return-to-office policy.

Walmart Inc., which owns Sam's Club, implemented a strict RTO policy this summer requiring most employees, especially executives, to relocate to Walmart's Bentonville, Arkansas, corporate headquarters. Some employees were given the option to move to other large offices, including Hoboken, New Jersey.

Bloomberg reports that Cheryl Ainoa, chief technology officer of Sam's Club, is departing the company after nearly five years rather than move to Arkansas citing "personal reasons."

Despite Ainoa's high-profile departure, Walmart's Chief People Officer, Donna Morris, told Bloomberg in August that most employees chose to return to the office.

Walmart employees had to let the company know by July 1 if they planned to relocate and make the move. Employees must be in the office by October 31, though they may not be taking it well—one reportedly called the policy "a bunch of bullsh-t" on an internal Zoom call.

The return-to-office trend is in full swing. Dell asked employees to return to the office in March and those who didn't would not be promoted. In September, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees they would have to return to the office five days a week by January 2.

3M, meanwhile, is bringing managers back three days a week. At least they're not working weekends like Samsung.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

