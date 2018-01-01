Scandal

Tech CEO Tweets Sex Hotline Number at Reporter
CEOs

Hootsuite's chief told the writer questioning his company's value to call 1-800-EAT-DICK.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
With its New Ad, Chipotle Wants to Make You Forget Its Troubles and Fall in Love Again
Advertising

The embattled restaurant chain put out a charming advertisement amidst legal trouble for a top exec.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Conservatives on Political Bias Scandal
Facebook

Some 12 'conservative thought leaders' will join the meeting with Zuckerberg on Wednesday, a Facebook spokesman said.
Reuters | 2 min read
VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say
Volkswagen

That would include versions of the Jetta sedan, the Golf compact and the Audi A3 sold since 2009.
Reuters | 4 min read
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Legal

Ryan Collins of Lancaster has been charged with computer hacking for leaking nude selfies of celebrities. He could face 18 months in prison.
David Meyer | 2 min read
John McAfee Offers Ashley Madison Post-Hack Analysis
Entrepreneur Network

Looking back at the scandal surrounding the dating site for married people, the famed computer programmer wonders if anyone besides the CEO actually got laid.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
How Many Bodyguards Does It Take to Protect Mark Zuckerberg's 5-Bedroom Mansion?
Facebook

Hint: More than a baker's dozen.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
This 'Smart Wallet' Found Success on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. So Why Didn't It Deliver?
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is all about the numbers, but the humans behind the risky campaigns are often hard to calculate.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 11 min read
Learning From Volkswagen: 6 Tips for Surviving a Scandal
Reputation Management

Handled correctly, a scandal represents an opportunity to win trust, show goodwill and reassure consumers.
Luis Gallardo | 4 min read
Volkswagen to Give Gift Cards, Repairs to Diesel Car Owners
Scandal

The embattled car maker admitted to installing 'defeat devices' in 11 million vehicles worldwide.
Reuters | 2 min read
