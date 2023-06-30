Ghislaine Maxwell Is Called 'Prison Karen' for Filing 400 Complaints Behind Bars According to a British newspaper, Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficker is causing problems for the guards and inmates at her Florida prison.

By Jonathan Small

Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell spent years convincing girls as young as 14 to be abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now she's trying to convince officials at FCI Tallahassee, where she is serving a 20-year sentence, to stop their "unfair treatment."

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Maxwell has filed 400 complaints since arriving at the federal prison in July.

"Max is the prison Karen. She can file a grievance over anything – she has over 400 of them," an insider told the British tabloid. "She complains about the food, the bedding, when they cancel temple because of bad weather or are late setting up her legal calls."

Entrepreneur was unable to verify the source's information independently.

Maxwell has allegedly griped that the prison's vegan menu was insufficient for her needs, she demanded that authorities replace her bedding with hypoallergenic pillows — a request that was honored — and she was angered over the lack of access to a particular black hair dye she wanted for an interview with the BBC.

According to the source, she ended up paying $200 to another inmate for the dye.

In one instance, Maxwell almost came to blows with another inmate in the laundry room, after she demanded Maxwell return her temporary shoes.

"That caused a big argument, and Max complained that she felt threatened and refused to go back to the laundry unaccompanied," the source said. "That's her in a nutshell. Every aspect of prison life offers an opportunity for her to play the victim. She creates constant drama for staff and inmates alike."

The guards have supposedly retaliated by canceling a bunch of courses Maxwell teaches about social media marketing and etiquette.

Related: Jeffrey Epstein Estate Reaches $105 Million Settlement With U.S. Virgin Islands

Accusations of a ploy to change prisons

After her conviction, Maxwell's attorneys requested that she serve her time in FCI Danbury in Connecticut, a prison believed to be the model for the Netflix show "Orange is the New Black." But The Bureau of Prisons decided that Maxwell be moved to the low-security federal prison in FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

According to the Daily Mail source, Maxwell allegedly wants to be shipped out to Connecticut. "Tallahassee is big. It's old. It's ghetto. Max has too many enemies, and she wants out."

Why Maxwell is in prison

Maxwell, 61, was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking for her role in grooming and recruiting underage girls who were abused by the late financial advisor Epstein.

The daughter of a wealthy newspaper tycoon, Maxwell used her social status to lure girls into Epstein's orbit. She would often give the girls gifts and pretend to be a mentor.

"You spotted me at the Mar-a-Lago Hotel in Florida, and you made a choice. You chose to follow me and procure me for Jeffrey Epstein, one of her victims, Virginia Giuffre, told Maxwell in court. "Just hours later, you and he abused me together for the first time. Together, you damaged me physically, mentally, sexually, and emotionally."

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

News and Trends Crime Scandal prison Florida Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Report: Vanna White Hasn't Received a Pay Raise in 18 Years, Will Walk if Not Offered $4.5 Million More for 'Wheel of Fortune'

The news follows longtime host Pat Sajak's decision to retire after this season.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

Why Proactivity With Data Security and Privacy Is More Important Than Ever — and How to Be on Top of It

Learn how data masking is revolutionizing healthcare data security by replacing sensitive information with fictitious data, safeguarding patient privacy and protecting against cyberattacks.

By ReadWrite.com
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Technically Correct': Internet Loses It Over Man's Pizza Delivery After Ordering Toppings 'On The Side'

The Reddit post has been upvoted on the platform over 17,500 times.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella