According to a British newspaper, Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficker is causing problems for the guards and inmates at her Florida prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell spent years convincing girls as young as 14 to be abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now she's trying to convince officials at FCI Tallahassee, where she is serving a 20-year sentence, to stop their "unfair treatment."

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Maxwell has filed 400 complaints since arriving at the federal prison in July.

"Max is the prison Karen. She can file a grievance over anything – she has over 400 of them," an insider told the British tabloid. "She complains about the food, the bedding, when they cancel temple because of bad weather or are late setting up her legal calls."

Entrepreneur was unable to verify the source's information independently.

Maxwell has allegedly griped that the prison's vegan menu was insufficient for her needs, she demanded that authorities replace her bedding with hypoallergenic pillows — a request that was honored — and she was angered over the lack of access to a particular black hair dye she wanted for an interview with the BBC.

According to the source, she ended up paying $200 to another inmate for the dye.

In one instance, Maxwell almost came to blows with another inmate in the laundry room, after she demanded Maxwell return her temporary shoes.

"That caused a big argument, and Max complained that she felt threatened and refused to go back to the laundry unaccompanied," the source said. "That's her in a nutshell. Every aspect of prison life offers an opportunity for her to play the victim. She creates constant drama for staff and inmates alike."

The guards have supposedly retaliated by canceling a bunch of courses Maxwell teaches about social media marketing and etiquette.

Accusations of a ploy to change prisons

After her conviction, Maxwell's attorneys requested that she serve her time in FCI Danbury in Connecticut, a prison believed to be the model for the Netflix show "Orange is the New Black." But The Bureau of Prisons decided that Maxwell be moved to the low-security federal prison in FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

According to the Daily Mail source, Maxwell allegedly wants to be shipped out to Connecticut. "Tallahassee is big. It's old. It's ghetto. Max has too many enemies, and she wants out."

Why Maxwell is in prison

Maxwell, 61, was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking for her role in grooming and recruiting underage girls who were abused by the late financial advisor Epstein.

The daughter of a wealthy newspaper tycoon, Maxwell used her social status to lure girls into Epstein's orbit. She would often give the girls gifts and pretend to be a mentor.

"You spotted me at the Mar-a-Lago Hotel in Florida, and you made a choice. You chose to follow me and procure me for Jeffrey Epstein, one of her victims, Virginia Giuffre, told Maxwell in court. "Just hours later, you and he abused me together for the first time. Together, you damaged me physically, mentally, sexually, and emotionally."