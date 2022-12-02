Jeffry Epstein Estate Reaches $105 Million Settlement With U.S. Virgin Islands
The settlement will be an all-cash deal.
Though disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is deceased, many of his assets are not — notably the two private U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) he owns called Great St. James and Little St. James.
This week, the USVI reached a settlement with the Epstein estate by ordering a $105 million payout in cash to be made to the government of the USVI.
"This settlement restores the faith of the people of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," Attorney General Denise George told Associated Press.
The agreement also calls for half of the proceeds of the sale of Little St. James to be put into a trust to help victims of sexual abuse on the island through counseling and other special projects.
The Epstein estate must also fork over $450,000 to compensate for environmental damages on the larger island, Great St. James, where the financier allegedly tinkered with historical ruins.
Each of the two islands is for sale for $55 million a piece, and though they boast enviable amenities like multiple private beaches and a helipad, the criminal offenses associated with their existence make the hefty price one that many are still not willing to pay.
One of Epstein's other properties, a luxury apartment in Paris, was recently sold to a plastic surgeon for a cool $10.4 million as the Epstein estate continues to liquidate the criminal's real estate portfolio.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.