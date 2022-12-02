Though disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is deceased, many of his assets are not — notably the two private U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) he owns called Great St. James and Little St. James.

Getty Images

This week, the USVI reached a settlement with the Epstein estate by ordering a $105 million payout in cash to be made to the government of the USVI.

"This settlement restores the faith of the people of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them," Attorney General Denise George told Associated Press.

The agreement also calls for half of the proceeds of the sale of Little St. James to be put into a trust to help victims of sexual abuse on the island through counseling and other special projects.

The Epstein estate must also fork over $450,000 to compensate for environmental damages on the larger island, Great St. James, where the financier allegedly tinkered with historical ruins.

Each of the two islands is for sale for $55 million a piece, and though they boast enviable amenities like multiple private beaches and a helipad, the criminal offenses associated with their existence make the hefty price one that many are still not willing to pay.

One of Epstein's other properties, a luxury apartment in Paris, was recently sold to a plastic surgeon for a cool $10.4 million as the Epstein estate continues to liquidate the criminal's real estate portfolio.