NYC Wine Store Fined $100,000 for Selling Counterfeit Bourbon

The retailer was fined for purchasing whiskey from "unauthorized" sellers.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

South China Morning Post | Getty Images
John Kapon, CEO of Acker Merrall & Condit Companies, holding the 1964 Lafleur in original wooden case

Acker Merrall Condit, a prestigious wine seller on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, has a history of more than 200 years in business.

Although the retailer dubs itself the "oldest and most respected wine shop in America," its reputation has been tested by a scandal wherein customers were sold counterfeit bottles of Colonel E.H. Taylor Four Grain bourbon.

The scandal first came to light in 2021, when Inside Edition aired an expose titled "Could Your Favorite Whiskey Be a Rebottled Fake?" Investigators went to Acker and asked for a "really nice bourbon." The salesman suggested Colonel E.H. Taylor Four Grain, which he said was just getting "harder and harder to find." After paying the steep price of "nearly $1,000," the reporters did further research, noticing red flags before even opening the bottle — the one they purchased lacked a lot code number and did not come in the special packaging tube — both trademarks of genuine Colonel E.H. Taylor Four Grain bourbon.

Related: I Tried a $1,000 Mint Julep. Was It Worth It?

Inside Edition then sent the bottle to its manufacturer, Buffalo Trace, to run a series of tests — where it was determined that the proof and chemical makeup of the bottle from Acker did not match the real thing. "We are sure that the liquid in the bottle is not ours," Mark Brown, president and CEO of Sazerac, the parent company of Buffalo Trace told Inside Edition during the episode.

Now, nearly a year and a half later, Acker is being fined for selling counterfeit bottles. Allegedly, Acker employees "were going out with their own money, buying from private collections and reselling it to the liquor store, but not telling the liquor store what they paid for it," SLA commissioner Vincent Bradley told The New York Post.

Acker also revealed to the commissioner that it never learned what employees actually paid for the fake bourbon. Acker's lawyer, Kevin Danow, also mentioned that "we believe Acker was targeted," but failed to elaborate, per the Post.

Still, Acker voluntarily chose to pay a fine of $100,000 to settle the charges — well above average for SLA fines, which typically fall between $2,000 and $10,000.

Related: Customer Files Class Action Over 'Whisky' Mini-Bottles Against Fireball Maker
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Liquor New York City Fraud Scandal Bourbon

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
If You're Not Already Focusing on Employee Well-Being, You Should Be — And Your Bottom Line Will Thank You
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Jack Daniel's-Fed Whiskey Fungus Consumes Tennessee Town

Fueled by evaporating Jack Daniel's whiskey, the fungus is coating the town in a gray crust.

By Steve Huff

Science & Technology

Unleashing up to 10X More Power: How This Revolutionary Engine Is Transforming Everything from Hybrids to Drones

LiquidPiston's patented thermodynamic cycle is making engineering history – and they're taking investors while they do it.

By StackCommerce

Diversity

3 Research-Backed Ways to Show Up as an Ally for People of Color

The status quo is the enemy of diversity and inclusion. Leaders that truly lead inclusively know the power of challenging non-inclusive norms, disrupting the status quo and proactively engaging in healthy conflict conversations.

By Julie Kratz

Growing a Business

5 Reasons Why Strategic Planning is Vital for Entrepreneurs

Envisioning a framework for the future helps to ensure that everyone's on the same page, among other success essentials.

By Aytekin Tank

Business News

Tesla Announces New Plant for Mysterious, More Affordable EV

Though CEO Elon Musk announced plans for a new factory in Mexico, the company didn't reveal a new car.

By Steve Huff

Marketing

Streamline Your Writing Process with Lifetime Access to the Scrivener 3 Writing App

This $30 writing app could help you improve project management and writing at your business.

By Entrepreneur Store