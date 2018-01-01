Securities and Exchange Commission

SEC Investigates Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Motors Inc. waited too long to disclose a fatal crash in May that called into question the safety of a system in the car that takes control of steering and braking.
Jack Ma: Lawsuits and Probes Help Alibaba To Be Better Understood
Jack Ma: Lawsuits and Probes Help Alibaba To Be Better Understood

Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors...
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors...

The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals
The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals

Unicorns are a problem for the SEC, and that's a big headache for Silicon Valley and the startup world.
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO
4 Things You Need to Know if You Hope to Raise $50 Million With a Regulation A+ Mini-IPO

Not surprisingly, few small businesses were ready for the requirement of the new law. Many are still trying to get these records in order and audits completed.
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business
Why the Recently Passed Law Allowing Mini IPOs May Not Benefit Your Business

The potential to raise $50 million from the 'crowd' is huge, but the costs in cash and time are high.
Apple's Tim Cook Made a Rookie Mistake and Might Face SEC Sanctions
Apple's Tim Cook Made a Rookie Mistake and Might Face SEC Sanctions

The CEO of Apple, which is notoriously tight-lipped, selectively released information about his company's performance. That's not good.
Crowdfunding Is More Like 'Crowd-Frauding'
Crowdfunding Is More Like 'Crowd-Frauding'

As crowdfunding becomes more popular, there is a risk that most people will lose money in the rush.
SEC Delays Equity Crowdfunding Piece of JOBS Act for Another Year
SEC Delays Equity Crowdfunding Piece of JOBS Act for Another Year

Provision would allow entrepreneurs and small businesses to raise funds from the general public.
Will Equity Crowdfunding Laws Be the Death of Kickstarter?
Will Equity Crowdfunding Laws Be the Death of Kickstarter?

The JOBS Act and the proposed SEC rules really has nothing to do with the popular funding site. So what exactly is it?
