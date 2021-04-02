SEC Allows Coinbase to List Shares on Nasdaq, Marking Huge Win for Cryptocurrency Supporters
The listing gives further legitimacy to the use of digital currency among investors.
The SEC has given the U.S.' largest cyptoexchange, Coinbase Global Inc., the green light to list its shares on Nasdaq, Coinbase announced in a blog post yesterday.
The decision marks a huge win for digital currency, as mainstream investors, including noted stockbroker Peter Schiff, have expressed doubts about its legitimacy in recent months. In making its announcement, Coinbase said it expects its Class A common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 14.
Related: Tax Rules for Buying and Selling Bitcoin and Other Crypto
Coinbase filed for a listing back on Feb. 25, calling itself an "emerging growth company" at the time. The company was founded in 2012 with the purpose of making Bitcoin trades easier. It has since expanded its offerings to include other cryptocurrencies.
Coinbase joins a list of companies that are buying into the concept of cryptocurrency. Last month, Visa and PayPal both announced that they would allow customers to make payments using cryptocurrencies. Tesla also said it would accept Bitcoin as payment.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.