'The Rhythm of Life' Is One Book That Will Get You Into the Groove of Thriving
Self Improvement

'The Rhythm of Life' Is One Book That Will Get You Into the Groove of Thriving

Get out of the primal rut of just surviving and learn to feed your emotional and spiritual needs.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
9 Steps to Help You Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)
Public Speaking

9 Steps to Help You Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking (Infographic)

Panicking isn't an option. Preparation is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How to Get That Lying Voice in Your Head to Stop Sabotaging Your Dreams
Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Get That Lying Voice in Your Head to Stop Sabotaging Your Dreams

We can never silence our inner voice but we can make it speak the truth that encourages us.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online
Depression

Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online

Risking essentially everything, prominent founders are boldly shedding light on the darker side of running a startup.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time
Recommended Reading

How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time

Books are relaxing and improve intelligence in more ways than just imparting knowledge.
Emma Siemasko | 5 min read
Improve Your Business Intuition By Doing One Simple Thing
Intuition

Improve Your Business Intuition By Doing One Simple Thing

Whether you believe in hunches and luck or not, you can greatly increase your effectiveness to intuit by consistently performing this one task.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, It Is
Success

If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, It Is

There's a universe of opportunity out there for those with the same sort of ambition and drive that I had, but only if you follow the right path and don't go astray.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers
Public Speaking

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered TED Talks' third most-watched presentation ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
3 TED Talks That Will Convince You to Get More Sleep
Sleep

3 TED Talks That Will Convince You to Get More Sleep

Not getting enough sleep? Sleep on these three eye-opening TED Talks about shuteye and discover the secrets to sleeping your way to the top (literally).
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
How Learning-as-You-Go Is Part of the Entrepreneur's Journey
Learning

How Learning-as-You-Go Is Part of the Entrepreneur's Journey

What you know is far less valuable than your willingness to teach yourself what you need to know.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
