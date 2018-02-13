Self-Publishing

5 Things This Self-Published Author Did to Sell Over 20,000 Books With Almost No Money
Books

5 Things This Self-Published Author Did to Sell Over 20,000 Books With Almost No Money

The Audible bestselling author of 'Where the Hell is Tesla?' and 'Don't Touch the Blue Stuff!' offers these simple steps for self-published success.
Rob Dircks | 10 min read
How to Self-Publish Your Non-Fiction Book
Publishing

How to Self-Publish Your Non-Fiction Book

Writing non-fiction is different than fiction, so don't follow generic self-publishing advice. Here's exactly what you need to know to self-publish your next book.
Jamie Lendino | 13 min read
Crowdfunding Your Self-Published Book? Here Are 3 Things You Need to Know.
Self-Publishing

Crowdfunding Your Self-Published Book? Here Are 3 Things You Need to Know.

At first glance, a Kickstarter campaign seems temptingly easy. It's not.
Samita Sarkar | 7 min read
5 Ways Best-selling Entrepreneurs Market Their Books
Books

5 Ways Best-selling Entrepreneurs Market Their Books

727,125 titles were self-published in 2015. How can you make yours stand out?
Samita Sarkar | 8 min read
7 Tips From Guy Kawasaki, James Altucher and Other Self-Published Entrepreneurs
Ready for Anything

7 Tips From Guy Kawasaki, James Altucher and Other Self-Published Entrepreneurs

Five authors share their strategies for time-management, promotion and writing.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
The Authorpreneur: 3 Paths to a Lifetime of Success
authorpreneur

The Authorpreneur: 3 Paths to a Lifetime of Success

To make an annual six- or seven-figure salary, create products and services that are based on your books.
Kallen Diggs | 6 min read
Self-Publishing: Think Before You Ink
Self-Publishing

Self-Publishing: Think Before You Ink

Before you decide how to market your masterpiece, weigh the pros and cons of traditional publishers.
Paul Ollinger | 5 min read
Author Amy Guth Is Not Like Metallica. She Actually Embraced the Digital Revolution 15 Years Ago.
Entrepreneur Network

Author Amy Guth Is Not Like Metallica. She Actually Embraced the Digital Revolution 15 Years Ago.

The multi-talented Chicago radio host uses the digitizing of the music industry as an analogy of what she went through to self-publish her first book in 2006.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
Desire for Fame and Wealth are Really Bad Reasons for Writing a Book
Books

Desire for Fame and Wealth are Really Bad Reasons for Writing a Book

You are ready to start writing once you've accepted you are unlikely to make money selling your book.
Tucker Max | 13 min read
3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books
Self-Publishing

3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books

Did you know that giving more books away can actually help you increase sales in the long run? Read on.
Ken Dunn | 5 min read
