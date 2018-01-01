Selfie
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile
You could get passed over on LinkedIn if your headshot stinks. Put your best face forward on the popular professional networking hub by not making these common and comical profile faux pas.
Social Media
8 Times Billionaires Were Selfie Stars
They may be worth a lot, but these high net worth individuals still got caught in the lens of a smartphone.
Success Stories
How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup
Professional photographer Allan Shoemake is the co-founder of LuMee, the maker of a popular mobile phone case with front-facing LED lights.
Entrepreneur Network
Being Authentic Is Not About Being a Selfie-Obsessed Monster Who Tweets Every Second of Every Day
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and content-marketing expert Salma Jafri explains how to be truly authentic -- not completely annoying -- on social media.
Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King
A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Amazon
Amazon Files Patent for Selfie Payments
Transactions would require users to perform certain actions, such as a smile, blink or tilting of the head.
Payments
Mastercard Is Expanding Its 'Selfie Pay' Capabilities
The credit card company first tested its facial recognition capabilities in August in the United States in October.
Start Up Your Day
Use Your 'Duckface' to Buy Stuff Online -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Also: Those crunchy bits may not be peanuts in your Snickers bar.
CES 2016
This Drone Wants to Replace Your Selfie Stick
Instead of having a long, awkward stick snapping events in your life, a drone called Lily uses 'throw and shoot' activity, ensuring it never misses a moment.
Hiring
Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer
'My understanding is they've rescinded the offer of employment,' a local police chief said.
Selfie is a relatively new word in the Merriam Webster dictionary that means “an image of oneself taken by oneself using a digital camera, especially for posting on social [media] networks.” Given its popularity among millennials and young generations, the selfie offers numerous marketing opportunities.