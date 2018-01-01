Selling a Business

Selling a Business

5 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Sell Your Company

Being acquired can be the fulfillment of a dream -- or the start of a nightmare. Here's how to make sure you get what you want.
Boe Hartman | 6 min read
How the Founder of Modsy and Her Mentor Are Building a 'Power Squad' to Help Women in Business

Shanna Tellerman, the CEO of Modsy, and her mentor, Cindy Padnos of Illuminate Ventures, chat about supporting each other and empowering other women.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
Selling a Business

How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition

Start early, and don't limit who you will sell to.
Mark Daoust | 7 min read
After Crying 'in a Fetal Position' Upon the Sale of Her Last Company, This Entrepreneur Keeps Her New Venture Separate From Her Identity

Blindsided by emotion when she gave up her business and broke up her team, Christiane Lemieux learned a valuable lesson about personal distance.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The Digest

How Curiosity Propelled the Entrepreneur Behind Justin's to Grow a $100 Million Brand

Justin Gold kept asking himself questions, which led to the founding of his business, new product ideas and finally a $286 million acquisition.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
Project Grow

How We Sold Our Company Without Selling Out

The co-founder of family game company Thinkfun on the power of staying true to your core mission.
Bill Ritchie | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

How Going From Owner to Employee Made This Entrepreneur a Better Leader

Rik Nonelle founded Window Genie, grew it for 22 years and then sold it -- but stayed on as president.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Selling a Business

Who Owns the Data Your Business Uses? Not Knowing Could Hurt the Sale of Your Company.

Data usage comes with limitations.
Glynna Christian | 4 min read
Selling a Business

Selling Your Business to Your Employees

Learn how to strike a fair deal when selling your business to your employees.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Exit Strategies

Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner

Follow these tips for creating a deal to sell your business that both you and your business partner will be satisfied with.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
