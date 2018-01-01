Senior Care

This Franchisee Honors Her Grandmother by Helping Seniors Stay Independent
Franchise Players

This Franchisee Honors Her Grandmother by Helping Seniors Stay Independent

By owning her own in-home care business, Brenda Gross is following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were both entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
An Immigrant-Franchisee Who Truly Built His Home Healthcare Business From Nothing
Franchise Players

An Immigrant-Franchisee Who Truly Built His Home Healthcare Business From Nothing

Native Jordanian Omar Bataineh knows, more than most home-grown Americans, about the value of hard work.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
A Franchisee Committed to Helping Seniors Stay in Their Homes
Franchise Players

A Franchisee Committed to Helping Seniors Stay in Their Homes

With a Right at Home franchise, Laura Greenway-Balnar found the perfect application for her gerontology nursing expertise.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
The Brilliant Software That's Turning Grandma's TV Into a Caregiving Tool
100 Brilliant Companies

The Brilliant Software That's Turning Grandma's TV Into a Caregiving Tool

A TV-based caregiving platform keeps the elderly in touch
Jason Daley | 5 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015
Predictions 2015

The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015

These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Why Leeza Gibbons Just Bought a Senior Care Franchise
Franchise

Why Leeza Gibbons Just Bought a Senior Care Franchise

The former talk show host turned to senior care franchising after caring for her mother following her Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: Finding a Niche in a Crowded Market
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: Finding a Niche in a Crowded Market

When this Homewatch CareGivers franchisee entered a crowded local market, he focused on the niche instead of the common.
Kate Taylor | 8 min read
Franchise Players: Changing Careers to Provide Compassionate Caregiving
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: Changing Careers to Provide Compassionate Caregiving

After her father's death, Jane Daume was inspired to become a franchisee for an in-home care business for seniors.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
How to Manage Your Business and Care For an Aging Relative at the Same Time
Benefits

How to Manage Your Business and Care For an Aging Relative at the Same Time

It is a delicate balance to keep your business on track while juggling the responsibility of caring for an aging relative.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
