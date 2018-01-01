Senior Care
A Plea to Our Elders: Consider Medical Marijuana Before Opioids
Older Americans are both the least supportive of legal marijuana and the fastest-growing population of new cannabis users.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
This Franchisee Honors Her Grandmother by Helping Seniors Stay Independent
By owning her own in-home care business, Brenda Gross is following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were both entrepreneurs.
Franchise Players
An Immigrant-Franchisee Who Truly Built His Home Healthcare Business From Nothing
Native Jordanian Omar Bataineh knows, more than most home-grown Americans, about the value of hard work.
Franchise Players
A Franchisee Committed to Helping Seniors Stay in Their Homes
With a Right at Home franchise, Laura Greenway-Balnar found the perfect application for her gerontology nursing expertise.
100 Brilliant Companies
The Brilliant Software That's Turning Grandma's TV Into a Caregiving Tool
A TV-based caregiving platform keeps the elderly in touch
Franchises
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Predictions 2015
The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015
These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Franchise
Why Leeza Gibbons Just Bought a Senior Care Franchise
The former talk show host turned to senior care franchising after caring for her mother following her Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: Finding a Niche in a Crowded Market
When this Homewatch CareGivers franchisee entered a crowded local market, he focused on the niche instead of the common.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: Changing Careers to Provide Compassionate Caregiving
After her father's death, Jane Daume was inspired to become a franchisee for an in-home care business for seniors.
Benefits
How to Manage Your Business and Care For an Aging Relative at the Same Time
It is a delicate balance to keep your business on track while juggling the responsibility of caring for an aging relative.