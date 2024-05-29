CPC and the Bengaluru-based elderly care startup will invest in expanding capacity, aiming to add approximately 2,000 more senior living and assisted living units over the next 2 years.

Geriatric care service provider KITES Senior Care and senior living community operator Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) have announced their merger.

This strategic merger aims to unite CPC's extensive experience in senior living with KITES's medical expertise, creating a seamless continuum of 'out of hospital' care and senior living.

According to the official announcement, Columbia Pacific USA will acquire shares in the parent firm of KITES Senior Care after this merger.

The merged entity will operate under the leadership of Rajagopal G, co-founder of KITES Senior Care, who will serve as the CEO and Director of the board. "This merger is a momentous step towards fulfilling our mission to provide unparalleled care to India's elderly. By combining our strengths, we are set to transform the landscape of senior living and medical care in the country," said Rajagopal.

Founded in 2016 by Rajagopal and Reema, Kites Senior Care specialises in providing geriatric services such as palliative care, dementia care, post-operative and post-hospitalization rehabilitative care, and respite care. These services are provided both in senior citizen houses and care facilities.

KITES Senior Care has recently completed its Series A funding round, raising INR 65 crore with a substantial investment of INR 45 crore from Ranjan Pai. Prior to this, in January 2023, Kites had raised INR 14 crore from Pai in a pre-Series A round.

Ranjan Pai of the Manipal Group said, "The coming together of these two platforms in the senior care continuum underlines our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the elderly. The elder care space is still evolving in our country, and this pooling of strengths will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry."

CPC, part of the US-based Columbia Pacific Group, manages over 1750 residential units across 10 locations in southern India.

The brand claims that it is actively collaborating with top developers such as Embassy in Bengaluru, TVS in Chennai, and Nyati in Pune to roll out over 700 units that are currently in various stages of development.

Columbia Pacific aims to add about 2,000 units across India over the next 2 years, thereby doubling the senior/assisted living units and seniors under individual management and care, respectively.

Nate McLemore, Managing Director of Columbia Pacific Investments, added, "This strategic union is a powerful step forward in our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional senior living experiences in India. We are bringing together the best of both worlds—KITES's innovative care models and our proven expertise in community living—to significantly enhance the quality of life for our seniors."