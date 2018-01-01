Setting Goals

How to Live With Purpose and Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals
Planning

How to Live With Purpose and Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals

You'll be needing a plan...and we've got one for you.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
How to Make Goals That Will Stick and Help You Thrive
Goals

How to Make Goals That Will Stick and Help You Thrive

It's easy to quit on your goals, so you need to be smart about how you set them.
Tom Bilyeu | 4 min read
Is Your Company Better Than the Competition? Here's How to Find Out.
Setting Goals

Is Your Company Better Than the Competition? Here's How to Find Out.

To become a market leader, your business needs to set bold goalposts far better than the industry average.
Melissa Powell | 6 min read
Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office
Productivity

Transform Your Day With This 10-Minute Routine When You First Arrive at the Office

Here's how focusing on the present before moving into the day's goals can change your outlook.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
6 Reasons Goal Setting Is a Complete Waste of Time for New Entrepreneurs
Goal Setting

6 Reasons Goal Setting Is a Complete Waste of Time for New Entrepreneurs

Contrary to what you've always been told, goal setting isn't all that important for new entrepreneurs.
Lucas Miller | 7 min read
6 Things Business School Won't Teach You About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

6 Things Business School Won't Teach You About Entrepreneurship

For MBAs, starting a business can become the scene of the accident, where theory and education collide with facts and reality.
Corey Ferreira | 6 min read
3 Ways to Survive Being Promoted
Promotion

3 Ways to Survive Being Promoted

Promotions are your reward for being driven, which means you are probably your own harshest supervisor.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
How to Avoid BS Goals and Actually Achieve Results in the New Year
Goals

How to Avoid BS Goals and Actually Achieve Results in the New Year

There is no real way to magically achieve your goals, but that doesn't mean you should give up.
Ott Jõgi | 5 min read
12 Motivation Hacks From the Best of the Best
Motivation

12 Motivation Hacks From the Best of the Best

Use these inspiring lessons from the most motivated in the world to reach your goals all the time.
Carolyn Sun | 11 min read
Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.
Performance Reviews

Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.

Follow these tips to align rewards with goals to achieve high performance.
Kerry Alison Wekelo | 5 min read
