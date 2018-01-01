Shopping

No-Checkout 'Amazon Go' Store Opens Today in Seattle
No-Checkout 'Amazon Go' Store Opens Today in Seattle

When you're finished collecting your items, just walk out of the store. No more lines.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Chinese Mall Introduces Husband Storage Pods
Chinese Mall Introduces Husband Storage Pods

Why drag someone around a mall when you can leave them happily playing games while you buy stuff?
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Walmart Wants Drones in Stores Shopping for You
Walmart Wants Drones in Stores Shopping for You

Rather than walk around a store, a drone will collect what you want and fly it across the store ready for collection.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Amazon Considers Supermarkets Staffed by 3 People
Amazon Considers Supermarkets Staffed by 3 People

There's also a fleet of robots ensuring orders get filled.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Put Your Gift Cards to Use With This Ultimate Post-Holiday Gift Guide
Put Your Gift Cards to Use With This Ultimate Post-Holiday Gift Guide

There are worse fates that spending a gift card on just the gift you wanted in the first place.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.
Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.

Several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day.
Reuters | 3 min read
At Amazon's Physical Grocery Store, You Can 'Just Walk Out' With What You Want
At Amazon's Physical Grocery Store, You Can 'Just Walk Out' With What You Want

The store uses sensors to detect what shoppers have picked off the shelf and bills it to their Amazon account.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why Americans Don't Participate in the Biggest Shopping Day in the World
Why Americans Don't Participate in the Biggest Shopping Day in the World

The holiday is called Singles' Day and it's held every year on Nov. 11. It's like China's version of Cyber Monday, but seven times as big.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
U.S. Mall Investors Set to Lose Billions as Retail Gloom Deepens
U.S. Mall Investors Set to Lose Billions as Retail Gloom Deepens

Weak September core retail sales, which strip out auto and gasoline sales, provide a window into the pain the holders of mall debt face in coming months as retailers with a physical presence keep discounting to stave off lagging sales.
Reuters | 4 min read
A Lesson From New York Fashion Week
A Lesson From New York Fashion Week

Make interacting with your business an experience customers won't forget.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
