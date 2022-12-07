Shoppers aren't shy about sending their unwanted goods back, and as 2022 comes to a close, the number of returns is expected to rise to new heights.

According to an Insider Intelligence forecast, shoppers will return $906.64 billion worth of merchandise this year, which would mark a 2.3% increase from last year.

Of the returns, online shoppers will send back $279.03 billion this year, a dramatic increase of 8.4% from last year.

A few factors could be driving the uptick in returns, one of which is inflation, which has altered consumer spending habits as individuals cut back on spending.

Another factor driving growth in return rates is the concept of "bracketing," wherein a shopper never intends to keep every item but rather purchases a variety, tries them on at home and then brings back whatever doesn't work. The practice has gained popularity over the years, and 63% of shoppers engaged in bracketing in 2022, which is a 55% increase from 2019, according to a report by Narvar. Additionally, 15% of respondents stated that bracketing is "just how they shop now."

However, the number one reason for returns remains issues with "fit and size," according to Narvar. It's the top-ranked return reason for the sixth year in a row and accounts for 45% of all returns in 2022.

With return practice on the rise, many consumers are longing for an easier way to send things back — nearly one out of four shoppers is willing to pay for a convenient way to return things, the report found, with the most requested service being at-home scheduled pick-up.

