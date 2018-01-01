Side Hustle

Starting a Business

How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business

Here are five steps you can take to grow a business based on the skills you gained in your day job.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Match Your Side Hustle With How Much Free Time You've Got

Thinking you don't have time isn't an excuse.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
How These Sisters (and Doctors) Launched a Natural Toothpaste Brand With No Funding and a KitchenAid Mixer

The founders of Dr. Brite had successful careers as a dentist and a surgeon. But they walked away from what they knew to build a natural mouth care brand.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
From Beauty Exec to Founder of Hard-Cider Marketplace, This Entrepreneur Shares How She Transitioned Into a Highly Regulated Industry

Before Annie Bystryn created Cider In Love, she spent months learning about countless rules and laws that would govern her business.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You

Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
This Lyft Employee's Entrepreneurial Past Inspired Her to Create a Business Pitch Competition for Lyft Drivers

Lyft recently surveyed its drivers and learned that nearly one-fifth of them run or aspire to run a company.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
A Professional Bridesmaid Shares Her Secrets to Managing Stress and Forging Strong Relationships

Bridesmaid for Hire founder Jen Glantz says if you have an idea for something great, the best thing you can do is just start.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Working Moms Can Successfully Build a Side Hustle

Follow these tips from The Mom Creative blogger to stop feeling guilty and start getting organized.
Kelsey Humphreys | 9 min read
What I Learned From Watching My Teenage Son Start and Grow His Side Hustle

The last place I expected to get inspiration for my business from was my kitchen table.
Vanessa Moss | 6 min read
This Co-Founder's Former Boss Became Her Mentor -- and Encouraged Her to Leave Her Corporate Gig

Sophie Kahn founded Aurate while she was still working full-time at Marc Jacobs. And it was all her boss's idea.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
