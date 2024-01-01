Silicon Valley Bank
Government's Prompt Action Ensured Indian Startups Were Not Adversely Impacted By SVB Crisis, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister further urged the entire startup community to think of the Indian banking sector as their trusted partner
Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank Finds a Buyer
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced on Sunday that First Citizens Bank had purchased all deposits and loans of the collapsed SVB that helped set off a global crisis.
First Citizens Bank Buys Assets Of Silicon Valley Bank, Says FDIC
As per the reports suggest, the depositors of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association will automatically become the depositors of First Citizen & Trust Company
Indian Startups Have Deposits Worth $1 Billion In SVB, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups' deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank
If Allegations Against Silicon Valley Bank Are True, The Extent of Corporate Fraud Is Even Worse Than Expected — Here's Why and What That Means for You.
Behavioral economist shares best practices for addressing corporate fraud, as well as some real-world examples of how this issue has affected companies.
Silicon Valley Bank's Ousted CEO Cashed in Weeks Ago. Now There's a New Sheriff In Town, and He's No Stranger to a Crisis
New CEO Tim Mayopoulos says he has "experience in these kinds of situations."
SVB Crisis: Startups Can Approach Indian Banking System, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister also guaranteed that Indian government is working on ways to shield them from economic vulnerability
Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay
If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.
Signature Bank Shuts Down After Billion-Dollar Bank Run
This is the second large bank failure in less than a week.