Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay

If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

By Jonathan Small

How bad are things at Silicon Valley Bank? Ex-employees are auctioning company merchandise on eBay to make a quick buck.

Some SVB items include a tattered blue cardboard box with the letters "SVB" emblazoned on it. Asking price: $201.

"Box received after getting offer letter one month before the bank blew up. Need to pay rent this month, please," writes the seller, elonmusk.

If a used turquoise cardboard box from a failed bank isn't on your wish list, shoppers can purchase a stainless steel SVP wine tumbler for $59.

Want the two tumblers and bottle set? That will cost you $188.50.

"Given to SVB employees in 2021. An authentic piece of SVB history," says the seller.

SVB swag fire sale

The bank collapsed last Friday after a $42 billion bank run, causing the Federal government to take control of SVP over the weekend.

Now some former employees hope there's a run on SVP-branded swag.

One person claiming to have worked in SVB's analytics department was selling a used coffee mug, with the message: "Buying this mug helps me out but also gets you a piece of history to one of the fastest banking failures in US history. This mug was used on the day-to-day and shows signs of wear."

Not all the SVB items are authentic. Some opportunists are cashing in on the tragedy. A seller named Staceys_68 is selling a Silicon Valley Bank SVB 2023 Shirt FDIC 250k.

Others are selling gear supposedly from the Silicon Valley Bank Risk Management Department.

But beware, the seller warns: "Because of high season, there are some colors runs out of stock, we will contact you if that color is out-stock."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

eBay News and Trends Business News Svb Silicon Valley Bank Bank run

