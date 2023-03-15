If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

How bad are things at Silicon Valley Bank? Ex-employees are auctioning company merchandise on eBay to make a quick buck.

Some SVB items include a tattered blue cardboard box with the letters "SVB" emblazoned on it. Asking price: $201.

"Box received after getting offer letter one month before the bank blew up. Need to pay rent this month, please," writes the seller, elonmusk.

If a used turquoise cardboard box from a failed bank isn't on your wish list, shoppers can purchase a stainless steel SVP wine tumbler for $59.

Want the two tumblers and bottle set? That will cost you $188.50.

"Given to SVB employees in 2021. An authentic piece of SVB history," says the seller.

SVB swag fire sale

The bank collapsed last Friday after a $42 billion bank run, causing the Federal government to take control of SVP over the weekend.

Now some former employees hope there's a run on SVP-branded swag.

One person claiming to have worked in SVB's analytics department was selling a used coffee mug, with the message: "Buying this mug helps me out but also gets you a piece of history to one of the fastest banking failures in US history. This mug was used on the day-to-day and shows signs of wear."

Not all the SVB items are authentic. Some opportunists are cashing in on the tragedy. A seller named Staceys_68 is selling a Silicon Valley Bank SVB 2023 Shirt FDIC 250k.

Others are selling gear supposedly from the Silicon Valley Bank Risk Management Department.

But beware, the seller warns: "Because of high season, there are some colors runs out of stock, we will contact you if that color is out-stock."