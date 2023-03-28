Government's Prompt Action Ensured Indian Startups Were Not Adversely Impacted By SVB Crisis, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister further urged the entire startup community to think of the Indian banking sector as their trusted partner

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that prompt action by the government to help Indian startups in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse ensured that they were not adversely impacted by the 'minor crisis'.

The minister further urged the entire startup community to think of the Indian banking sector as their trusted partner, adding that the rapid strides taken by India in areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Speaking at the India Global Forum event, the minister said that, "There was a time when India was only seen as a consumer of technology, today many global developers like to have Indian startups, entrepreneurs and academicians as their partners, as technology gets developed. In these two technologies, we would like to use Indian talent for developing solutions for India and for the world."

Furthermore, being asked whether India can produce something equivalent to ChatGPT, the Minister said that, "Wait for a few weeks there will be a big announcement."
The Minister went on to say that following the collapse of SVB, the government swung into action to help Indian start-ups with money or deposits in the bank.

"How we responded to that minor crisis was to immediately engage with the entire start-up community and ensure that whatever deposits they wanted shifted to Indian banks. The entire process was flawlessly executed by collaboration between different arms of government," said Vaishnaw

The minister also urged the global entrepreneurs and innovators across industries to use India's competitive advantage to create trusted technology for the nation and the world, and also advised that, "We have requested that all startups do not consider putting their funds in any bank anywhere other than India. And I will ask everyone in the global startup community to consider India as their trusted banking industry."

While elaborating the SVB collapse from the perspective of Indian startups, Subhashis Kar, founder and CEO of Techbooze Consultancy Services said that, "The recent closure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a leading investor in global startups, has sent shockwaves through India's start-up community. While the impact of the closure is likely to be felt more keenly by Indian SaaS companies in the US than in the broader Indian startup scene, the closure of such a significant investor in the start-up ecosystem has certainly raised concerns. The Indian startup community has grown significantly in recent years, and investors are now looking for reassurance that the closure of such an important institution will not have long-term ramifications for the industry. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Indian startups will adapt to this new reality and what measures will be taken to mitigate the impact of SVB's closure."
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Startups News and Trends Government Ashwini Vaishnaw Silicon Valley Bank

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

News and Trends

GPT-4 Is Just the Tip Of the Imminent AI Revolution: Sam Altman

One of the biggest and most notable names in the 21st century is OpenAI's founder Sam Altman. An ordinary man wouldn't have known that Altman existed back in February 2022. However, now? He's the poster boy of Artificial Intelligence to this generation.

By Paromita Gupta

Health & Wellness

5 Essential Steps to Expand Your Vision and Start Living Your Dream Life

It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.

By Stacey Stratton

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov

By Amanda Breen

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok