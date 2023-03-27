Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank Finds a Buyer

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced on Sunday that First Citizens Bank had purchased all deposits and loans of the collapsed SVB that helped set off a global crisis.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Bloomberg / Contributor I Getty Images
First Citizens Bank in Georgia in 2023.

The bank consolidation game continues.

On Sunday, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced a deal had come together for the purchase of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Related: 'A Day We Hoped Would Not Come': Competing Swiss Bank UBS Buys Credit Suisse

The buyer is First Citizens Bank & Trust, which is based in North Carolina and can trace its beginnings back to 1898, according to its website. It will acquire all of the loans and deposits of SVB. It will also assume the operation of its 17 locations, effective Monday.

"Customers... should continue to use their current branch until they receive notice from First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company that systems conversions have been completed," the FDIC wrote.

SVB's collapse happened earlier this month, and with the financial sector already dealing with rising interest rates and a collapsed cryptocurrency market, panic ensued, and the resulting contagion temporarily destabilized the stock prices of smaller banks. Signature Bank in the U.S. also faced a bank run, was taken over by the FDIC, and acquired by New York Community Bank. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse, which had long struggled under the weight of scandal, was purchased by competitor UBS.

SVB's main clientele had been startups and venture capitalists and was the "most popular" bank in that group, Elizabeth Yin, general partner at Hustle Fund, previously told Entrepreneur.

But this deal was somewhat expected.

The FDIC took control of SVB a few days after it experienced a bank run earlier this month and created an entity called Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, "to stabilize the institution and market the franchise," as the FDIC wrote in its press release, meaning the government entity would then find a buyer to take over SVB.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that First Citizens was in "advanced talks" to acquire the bank, "according to people familiar with the matter."
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Silicon Valley Bank

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

The billionaire talked about his early days in Dallas when he was strapped for cash.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business with Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of lab-grown jewelry company Dorsey, personally packed and shipped every order until she hit $1 million in sales.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Death Tolls Rises Following Chocolate Factory Explosion

Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion at a chocolate factory Friday that has led to multiple deaths.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Emily Rella