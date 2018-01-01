Simplify

The Secret to Spotify's Success
Growth Strategies

Its popular service, which grew virally, is free to the majority of users but still turns a profit.
Richard Koch | 4 min read
5 Bad Reasons Managers Don't Simplify
Learn the five reasons business leaders tend to make their businesses more complex rather than more simple.
Richard Koch | 9 min read
How Uber Used a Simplified Business Model to Disrupt the Taxi Industry
By offering all three benefits of a price- and proposition-simplifier, Uber's founders were able to create a service no one knew they needed.
Richard Koch | 7 min read
Is Your Business Vulnerable to an Attack From a Simplifier? Here's How to Find Out.
If your company is a market leader, an upstart could be ready to attack your market and grab your market share. Discover the warning signs of imminent attack.
Richard Koch | 7 min read
How This Successful Company Simplified the Business Consulting Industry
By reinventing business theory and simplifying the model of business consulting, this consulting powerhouse has remained a top player for decades.
Richard Koch | 5 min read
6 Ways to Redesign Your Business System to Transform Your Industry
Find out how to change your business system to ensure that it's scaled up to become dominant and irreplaceable.
Richard Koch | 9 min read
The Strategy That Made Apple Computers a Leader in Mobile Computing
For Steve Jobs, having the cheapest computer on the market wasn't the goal. Instead, he wanted to produce a machine that would be better for users.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
3 Ways to Redesign Your Product and Spark a Price Revolution
Find out if you should make your product less expensive.
Richard Koch | 7 min read
How 3 Clever Restaurateurs Turned McDonald's Into a Price-Simplifying Worldwide Phenomenon
Launched by Mac and Dick McDonald in 1948, then purchased by Ray Kroc in 1961, McDonald's is the quintessential example of a business that used a price simplifying model.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
5 Key Ways to Make Your Product More Useful or More Appealing to Customers
In order to proposition simplify your product, try these tips for making it either more useful or more appealing to buyers.
Richard Koch | 7 min read
