Here's how challenger brands can stand out through striking design and how they draw a clear line between them and the incumbents.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do you do when every shelf and screen overflows with options? Your brand needs to do more than show up; it must shine. Exceptional design is a significant way to shine. It goes beyond colors and logos to become a story, a feeling, a memorable moment. More than aesthetics, it's about wielding design as a strategic tool to cut through the noise and as a deliberate strategy to disrupt the status quo.

My first startup, Jukely, excelled in design. My co-founder was an incredible designer, one of the first designers at Kickstarter. Through his design vision, we kickstarted a movement by innovating in a stale space and created the world's first concert subscription service. Our product was featured as one of the best apps multiple times in Apple's app store, which gave us credibility.

At the core of this exploration is a belief in the power of design to alter perceptions. In this article, I explore how challenger brands can stand out through striking design and how they draw a clear line between them and the incumbents.

Related: 4 Ways Brands Can Educate Their Customers and Win Hearts

Standing out: The real deal

Navigating the crowded marketplace today is like finding your voice in a roaring concert. Every brand is vying for attention, hoping to leave a lasting impression. This challenge requires more than just traditional advertising or a flashy logo. It demands a strategic approach to design — a method that intertwines aesthetics with function, creating an experience that resonates deeply with consumers.

The essence of standing out lies in the ability to merge visual appeal with storytelling, ensuring that every interaction with the brand is not just seen but felt. This approach transforms casual browsers into loyal customers, encouraging them to choose your brand amidst a sea of options. Design, in this context, acts as the silent ambassador of your brand, speaking volumes without uttering a single word.

Keep it simple

Today's consumer is bombarded with choices, making the decision-making process increasingly complex. In this chaos, simplicity becomes a beacon of clarity and assurance. Brands that master the art of distilling their message into clean, innovative design capture attention and earn trust.

Ritual demonstrates this beautifully by stripping away the unnecessary and focusing on what matters. By introducing a clear, minimalist bottle that showcases its equally transparent capsules, Ritual invites consumers into a visual and physical experience of openness and honesty. Their minimalist packaging is a testament to their philosophy, highlighting the quality and thoughtfulness of what's inside. It's a bold statement in an industry often cluttered with claims and counterclaims, providing a clear, unambiguous message about the brand's values and commitment to transparency. This simplicity extends to the user experience, making the journey from discovery to purchase seamless and straightforward.

Related: Why Brands are Simplifying Their Logos and Visual Identity

Connecting on a deeper level

The power of design transcends mere aesthetics; it has the potential to evoke feelings and forge emotional connections. When a product transcends its utility and becomes a part of the consumer's identity, it has achieved something remarkable. Brightland's approach to olive oil packaging illustrates this perfectly.

By engaging artists to create visually stunning labels, they turn each bottle into a collector's item, a token of beauty that stands out in the monotony of kitchen staples. Each bottle becomes a conversation piece, a medium through which consumers share their tastes and values. I've seen numerous reviews where the reviewer was attracted to the brand based on how the bottles would look in their kitchen. This deeper connection is what transforms first-time buyers into brand evangelists, creating a community of users who don't just use the product but love and advocate for it.

Related: How to Design an Eye-Catching Website That Truly Captures Your Audience

Storytime through design

A well-crafted design does more than please the eye; it serves as a window into the soul of the brand, inviting consumers into a narrative that captivates and enchants. Onyx Coffee's award-winning packaging is a masterclass in this art of storytelling. Each bag is meticulously designed to hint at the unique story of its origin, processing method, and flavor profile. This narrative approach transforms the act of purchasing coffee into an exploratory adventure, inviting consumers to experience the journey from farm to cup. The packaging serves as a prelude to the product itself, setting expectations and building anticipation.

This level of engagement ensures that Onyx doesn't just sell coffee; it offers an immersive experience that begins at the point of sale and continues to the last sip. It's a testament to how thoughtful design can elevate a brand, turning everyday transactions into meaningful interactions.

The lesson here? When brands get bold with design, they lay out their ethos for the world to see. And in a market crowded with choices, this courage to be different paints the future of how we connect with what we buy. Looking ahead, it's the brands that embrace this blend of innovation and authenticity that will lead the pack, turning everyday choices into gateways of discovery.