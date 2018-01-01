Small Business Big Impact

How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company
Small Business Big Impact

Move over Napa Valley, this New York winemaker is shaking things up.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
What's it Going to Take for You to Change Humanity?
Personal Improvement

Lead and be empowered to do enormous things in this world.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Successful Founders Understand the Value of Community
Community

A network requires a concerted effort, but is well worth it
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
3 Surprising Ways to Unlock Your Creativity
Creativity

Creativity isn't a skill, it's a state of mind.
Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal | 7 min read
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.
Leadership Skills

Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Michael Hollauf | 6 min read
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Project Grow

Let their examples inspire you.
Mark Daoust | 4 min read
4 Ways Your Startup Could Save the World
Social Entrepreneurship

How can you and your company make a difference?
Elizabeth Gore | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals
Small Business Big Impact

Despite being its biggest expense, Brooklyn Brine's owner makes it his mission to provide a fair living wage to his 'coworkers.'
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
How These Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Are Disrupting the Business World
Entrepreneurs

Two founders talk about what drives them and how they found their purpose.
Spartan Up! Podcast | 2 min read
Shaping the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs: the Tips They Need to Hear
Project Grow

"Philanthropy" is not always about money, but about helping others achieve the same level of success that we ourselves have achieved
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
