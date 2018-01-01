Small Business Marketing

How Getting Published Will Change Your Business
Writing a book is the best way to put your expertise on display.
Wendy Keller | 3 min read
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses
These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.
Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
Mike Kim | 4 min read
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday
The time is now to beef up your presence online and otherwise for this popular annual retail event for the little guys.
Connie Certusi | 5 min read
The 3 Questions You Have to Answer to Get Your Customers Eager to Buy
Apple makes a good phone but the Pavlovian response of their customers has as much to do with psychology as product quality. You can leverage the same marketing insights as the big brands.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
