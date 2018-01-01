Small Business Marketing
Marketing
7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing
These marketing strategies can help small businesses gain new customers and increase repeat business.
Marketing Strategies
How Getting Published Will Change Your Business
Writing a book is the best way to put your expertise on display.
Trends
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses
These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
Small Business Marketing
Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.
Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
Small Business Marketing
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Small Business Saturday
10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday
The time is now to beef up your presence online and otherwise for this popular annual retail event for the little guys.
Marketing Strategies
The 3 Questions You Have to Answer to Get Your Customers Eager to Buy
Apple makes a good phone but the Pavlovian response of their customers has as much to do with psychology as product quality. You can leverage the same marketing insights as the big brands.