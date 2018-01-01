SME
MSMEs
Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018
The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
SME
SMEs: Don't Push Succession Under the Carpet
The family business not only acted as an internal job market for the extended family but also kept many generations together.
Technology
Democratizing Invoice Discounting Like Never Before
Jain along with his IIT Kanpur batchmate Manish Kumar, launched KredX - India's first marketplace for invoice discounting connecting SMEs and investors to unlock the value of blue chip invoices.
Budget2017
More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster
Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Budget2017
Budget 2017: A Welcome Move on One crore Houses for the Poor
Affordable housing is a priority for this government and it was expected to get infrastructure status.
Venture Capital
Unravelling the Funding Mantra of Ventureast
Entrepreneur spoke to Siddhartha Das, a General Partner, and has been with Ventureast since January 2006.
Budget2017
Most Fintech Companies Should Get Benefit From the Budget 2017
The investment in infrastructure to boost digital transactions should support the entire ecosystem.
union budget 2017
SMEs Shifting Business Growth Online Have Big Hopes From Budget FY18
Breaking away from the colonial-era tradition the budget date has been advanced to 1stFebruary 2017 and the Railway budget's solo presentation has been done away with as it is unified with the Union Budget.
When We Solve a Problem for India, We Solve a Problem For the World Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google launched 'The Digital Unlocked', a training program which is aimed at small and medium business enterprises.
Ecommerce
An Indian Fashion Social Network Wants To Provide a Platform For All Small Business Owners
Roposo's chat-to-buy feature caters to the small businesses and an audience which lives and breathes fashion. With this feature, the company aims to provide visibility to the smaller players, boutiques in tier 2 and 3 cities.
Trends 2017
These 3 Trends Will Put Indian SMEs on The Growth Trajectory in 2017
SMEs are joining the digital bandwagon in capturing and exploring more to itself on web.