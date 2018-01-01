Social Gaming

'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality
Angry Birds

'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality

In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
When Founders Leave the Companies They Started
Zynga

When Founders Leave the Companies They Started

Mark Pincus's departure from Zynga is a reminder that the skills needed to start a company are very different from those required to successfully manage its growth.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees
Layoffs

Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees

Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs
Technology

Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs

The struggling gaming company is letting 15 percent of its employees go while making way for a new addition in the acquisition of U.K. competitor NaturalMotion.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
No Games: Zynga's New CEO Shakes Up Management
Starting a Business

No Games: Zynga's New CEO Shakes Up Management

Social gaming company Zynga announced the departure of three senior executives late Tuesday as the company undergoes a broader restructuring.
2 min read
Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast
Growth Strategies

Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast

Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Zynga Continues to Cut Ties With Facebook
Social Media

Zynga Continues to Cut Ties With Facebook

Zynga and Facebook pull away from each other, Pinterest beefs up its engineering team, YouTube hits one billion monthly users and more social-media news.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Emerging Social Media Sites to Attract Users
Marketing

Emerging Social Media Sites to Attract Users

As email and instant messaging loses prowess among users, smaller social-networking sites are stepping up.
Mikal E. Belicove
Taking Stock of Empire Avenue for Business
Marketing

Taking Stock of Empire Avenue for Business

Empire Avenue's social media exchange offers a new way of cultivating brand evangelists.
Mikal E. Belicove
Three Tips to Boost Business on Foursquare
Marketing

Three Tips to Boost Business on Foursquare

Between landing sales and tracking customers, entrepreneurs are finding ways to leverage mobile networking to boost business.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
