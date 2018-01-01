Social Gaming
Virtual Reality
VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town
Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
More From This Topic
Angry Birds
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality
In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Zynga
When Founders Leave the Companies They Started
Mark Pincus's departure from Zynga is a reminder that the skills needed to start a company are very different from those required to successfully manage its growth.
Layoffs
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees
Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Technology
Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs
The struggling gaming company is letting 15 percent of its employees go while making way for a new addition in the acquisition of U.K. competitor NaturalMotion.
Starting a Business
No Games: Zynga's New CEO Shakes Up Management
Social gaming company Zynga announced the departure of three senior executives late Tuesday as the company undergoes a broader restructuring.
Growth Strategies
Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast
Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Social Media
Zynga Continues to Cut Ties With Facebook
Zynga and Facebook pull away from each other, Pinterest beefs up its engineering team, YouTube hits one billion monthly users and more social-media news.
Marketing
Emerging Social Media Sites to Attract Users
As email and instant messaging loses prowess among users, smaller social-networking sites are stepping up.
Marketing
Taking Stock of Empire Avenue for Business
Empire Avenue's social media exchange offers a new way of cultivating brand evangelists.
Marketing
Three Tips to Boost Business on Foursquare
Between landing sales and tracking customers, entrepreneurs are finding ways to leverage mobile networking to boost business.