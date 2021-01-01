About Tina Mulqueen
Tina Mulqueen writes and speaks about sustainable entrepreneurship, highlighting the increasing need for brand accountability to consumers, commitment to social justice, the platforming of marginalized voices and dedication to environmental sustainability.
Consumers increasingly expect brands to align with social justice issues and broadcast advocacy. How can brands answer the call responsibly when faced with a polarizing issue?