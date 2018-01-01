Soft Skills

More From This Topic

Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
Education

Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore

The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
Jennifer Spencer | 7 min read
Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.
Soft Skills

Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.

A future filled with automated robots inspires both optimism and anxiety. You can curb the latter by being what robots are not: human.
Dan Lauer | 7 min read
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Automation

3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO

Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Henri Steenkamp | 6 min read
Business Growth Strategies: Employing Top Performers and Goal Management
Project Grow

Business Growth Strategies: Employing Top Performers and Goal Management

Grow your workforce with key interview strategies from Robert Half International. Achieve big business goals with CEO Coaching International's Mark Moses.
Alan Taylor | 4 min read
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Fear

Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid

Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read
5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination
Creativity

5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination

Ignite the spark of creativity within to boost your business and enhance your life.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills
Radicals & Visionaries

How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills

The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.
Bennat Berger | 4 min read
Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action
Career Growth

Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action

If your career is stuck in neutral it's time to be honest about your future prospects and be willing to change direction.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read
To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, First Master This 1 Basic Skill
Communication Strategies

To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, First Master This 1 Basic Skill

Remember that everything begins with a conversation.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why 47 Percent of Your Best People Are Ready to Leave -- and What You Can Do About It
Leadership Strategy

Why 47 Percent of Your Best People Are Ready to Leave -- and What You Can Do About It

Many people will jump ship as soon as they perceive that something better has come along. Here's how to change that.
Dov Baron | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.