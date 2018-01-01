Soft Skills
Success Strategies
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
More From This Topic
Education
Why the Traditional 4-Year Degree Isn't Cutting It Anymore
The college-education track rarely challenges students to seek real-world experience (and often creates a mountain of debt). The two cofounders behind MissionU see another way.
Soft Skills
Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.
A future filled with automated robots inspires both optimism and anxiety. You can curb the latter by being what robots are not: human.
Automation
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Project Grow
Business Growth Strategies: Employing Top Performers and Goal Management
Grow your workforce with key interview strategies from Robert Half International. Achieve big business goals with CEO Coaching International's Mark Moses.
Fear
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
Creativity
5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination
Ignite the spark of creativity within to boost your business and enhance your life.
Radicals & Visionaries
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills
The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.
Career Growth
Stop Planning Your Career and Start Taking Action
If your career is stuck in neutral it's time to be honest about your future prospects and be willing to change direction.
Communication Strategies
To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, First Master This 1 Basic Skill
Remember that everything begins with a conversation.
Leadership Strategy
Why 47 Percent of Your Best People Are Ready to Leave -- and What You Can Do About It
Many people will jump ship as soon as they perceive that something better has come along. Here's how to change that.