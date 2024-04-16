Ninety-five percent of workers are looking for or plan to look for a new job this year, according to a report from job-search website Monster. If you're one of them, it might be worth your time to check out LinkedIn's Top Companies for 2024 — because they're all hiring, with more than 85,000 current job openings, one-third of which are hybrid.

LinkedIn's annual compilation of data can help professionals find out which organizations are industry leaders making an impact with growth opportunities, equity in the workplace and more. Each company on LinkedIn's list was ranked according to eight pillars that translate to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country, per the platform.

"This year, companies in financial services, healthcare and tech dominate the U.S. ranking, driven in part by pandemic rebounding and overall stability within these sectors despite layoff headlines for some big-name companies," the company said in a statement, which also noted that 44% of the companies included in the 2024 ranking are new to the list and represent a range of industries including motor vehicle manufacturing and biotechnology research.

Several key trends emerged across this year's top companies. They're embracing the power of artificial intelligence, relying on AI for meeting summarization, code generation, customer service assistance, predictive analytics, modeling and more; cultivating academic communities with an AI focus; and even creating their own AI platforms and governance teams, per LinkedIn.

The top companies are also on the hunt for soft skills like adaptability, curiosity, collaboration and communication, and they're aiming to center company culture and connection, according to the research. Some examples include Wells Fargo, which hosts events like puppy-petting with local dog foster organizations as part of its Stress Down Days program, and PwC, which encourages breaks by outfitting its offices with gaming areas that include foosball, shuffleboard, basketball and more.

But perhaps one of the most significant developments for employees? That might be these top companies' mission to "uplevel" compensation packages. When asked to rank the most important factors in a job, 45% of workers said pay took the No. 1 spot, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll found. Although many would consider salary the backbone of any compensation package, the top companies on LinkedIn's list also look beyond pay when it comes to their "robust compensation packages."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (#1) provides financial coaching to help employees earn and save more; General Motors (#11) offers upskilling initiatives like the Geek Program technical competitive events and tuition assistance; the American Express (#49) Colleague Networks feature international buddy programs and informal coffee chats to increase employee visibility with leadership; Continental (#29) implements job rotations for internal mobility, including short- and long-term international assignments; and Procter & Gamble (#22) wants team members to have the opportunity for "several careers within a career," per LinkedIn.

Read on for all 50 U.S. honorees on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies list: