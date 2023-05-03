The Kraft Heinz Company is going back to basics in a bid to pump up its sales.

The company is reinventing the once-popular kitchen mainstay that also got a boost during the pandemic: the frozen dinner. Kraft Heinz unveiled its new frozen line Homebake 425°/:30 on Wednesday, CNN Business reported.

Homebake, which is available at retailers in the Midwest with plans to expand in the coming months, boasts 15 items, including five mains, five starchy sides and five vegetables — from chicken parmesan to cheesy rice. In fact, cheese is a common ingredient across the line, which VP of disruptive innovation at Kraft Heinz Alan Kleinerman admits isn't "health-forward."

But being healthful isn't the point — attracting customers with convenient-to-prepare comfort foods is.

Fortunately for Kraft Heinz, millennials and Gen Z are more open to frozen meals than older generations anyway: According to a 2021 Deloitte survey, 51% of those aged 18-34 consider frozen meat just as good as fresh, compared to 29% of those 55 and over.

In testing the new line, Kraft Heinz discovered that its customers want access to quick meals that would take them a lot of time and effort to make from scratch themselves — hence why a well-reviewed honey BBQ chicken didn't make the cut.

"'I can take some chicken breasts, I can pour some barbecue sauce on it, stick it in the oven. That's easy,'" customers said, Kleinerman told CNN. "It didn't have that value-add," he said, calling the insight "really important."