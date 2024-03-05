JPMorgan Says Its AI Cash Flow Software Cut Human Work By Almost 90% The company has roughly 2,500 clients using the AI-backed tool — and it could soon charge for the service based on its success.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan set a goal to generate $1.5 billion in business value with AI in 2023.
  • The company launched a free cashflow intelligence AI tool for its corporate clients that impacted manual work at some firms.
  • JPMorgan's analytics and insights solutions page mentions the tool as "an intuitive AI interface."
entrepreneur daily

JPMorgan launched a free Cash Flow Intelligence AI tool last year for its corporate customers, and now the bank says the tool has helped some of them cut human-oriented manual work by close to 90%, according to a Bloomberg report.

About 2,500 unnamed clients use the AI tool, which makes it successful enough that JPMorgan may start charging for it one day, according to that same report.

"Cashflow forecasting is very complex and you need a lot of judgment," Tony Wimmer, the head of data and analytics at JPMorgan's wholesale payments unit, told Bloomberg.

Wimmer, who leads a team of about 300 data scientists, data engineers, and other employees, is still a "firm believer" that "machines enhanced by humans will not go away for a long time."

Related: The Evolution of AI In Safeguarding Financial Transactions

JPMorgan's analytics and insights solutions page mentions the tool as "an intuitive AI interface" that analyzes, sorts, and categorizes company cash flows. It can also help clients create forecasts.

Other big banks have AI tools too. Bank of America has an AI CashPro forecasting tool that keeps track of cash flows for free, and RBC offers a similar tool called NOMI.

Related: How AI Is Becoming a Game-Changer in Startup Fundraising

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon predicted in October that the next generation will probably be working 3.5 days per week thanks to AI. The company set a goal to generate $1.5 billion in business value with AI in 2023.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Make Money Doing What You Love — 10 Key Tips on Monetizing Your Passion

A comprehensive guide on how to find your passion in life, outlining practical steps such as reflecting on what you love, exploring new interests and identifying your values.

By Billy Carson
Business News

Jeff Bezos Is the Now the World's Richest Person, Removing Elon Musk From the Top Spot

Bezos hasn't been first in Bloomberg's ranking since 2021, and the wealth gap between him and Musk was once as large as $142 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

This Workplace Expert's 'Brainwashing'-Esque Technique Will Help You Get the Raise You Deserve

TEDx speaker and executive coach Henna Pryor reveals how to talk your way into the salary and role you desire.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Asking the Right Questions in These 5 Circumstances Is Crucial to Your Company's Growth

Effective questioning keeps communication lines open, creating new opportunities for growth and establishing a culture of unity.

By Nancy Solari
Culture

3 Ways Women Empower Other Women (and 3 Ways They Don't)

It takes minimal effort to empower others and takes away from efforts when you block the path. When everyone plays a part in uplifting others, it shifts perspectives and pushes everyone forward together.

By Kelly Hyman