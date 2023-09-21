The North Carolina-based company said it's increased its minimum hourly rate at least five times in the past six years.

Bank of America is bumping up its minimum hourly pay.

The North Carolina-based company said Wednesday that its $22 minimum hourly rate, instated in May of last year, will increase by $1 to $23 beginning in October, Fox News reported.

Bank of America currently boasts roughly 68 million consumers and small business clients worldwide; it has around 3,900 financial centers and 15,000 ATMs, according to Bankrate.

According to the bank, the $23 wage will bring full-time employees' minimum annualized salaries to almost $48,000. The company also said it's raised its minimum wages at least five times since 2017 — up $8, or 53%, in total once the latest increase goes into effect, per Fox.

The federal minimum wage for non-tipped workers is $7.25.

"By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities," chief human resource officer Sheri Bronstein told the outlet. "Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies."

Bank of America Corp is down 14% year over year.