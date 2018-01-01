Software

News and Trends

4 High-Tech Industries (and a Really Low-Tech One) That Are Booming With No End In Sight

Forget app development and start thinking seriously about a food truck.
Jennifer Spencer | 4 min read
Apple

How to Fix the iOS 11.1 Glitch That Won't Let You Type the Letter 'i'

Apple offered a workaround until it's able to provide a fix in a future software update.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Invoicing

15 Advantages of Using an Online Invoicing Software

Scaling your business may sound impossible, but one of the first places to start is with your billing.
Due | 9 min read
Success Stories

How to Build a Tech Company That Works for Franchisers

Naranga CEO Mark Montini breaks down his company's four-pronged strategy.
Rick Grossmann | 3 min read
Analytics

Can Embedded Analytics Change the Game for Early-Stage Software Startups?

Tech startups face a real conundrum when it comes to giving processing and presenting data.
Ralph Tkatchuk | 6 min read
Software

The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story

Integrate announces its fourth round of venture funding, but founder and CEO says, "This one's not about the money."
Jeremy Bloom | 4 min read
Innovation

Actually, There's Not an App for That: Innovation and the Physical World

By pairing software and hardware in inventive new ways, visionary companies can disrupt even the most disjointed or stagnant industry.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Windows 10

11 Hidden Tricks Inside Windows 10

Even if you think you know it all, you don't.
Evan Dashevsky | 7 min read
Android

How to Get the Android O Beta

The Android O public beta is now available. Here's how to get it on your Pixel or Nexus phone.
Sascha Segan | 3 min read
Managing Teams

5 Reasons Why You Should Trial New Software With Your Team Before Committing

Choosing a tool your team is happy with is critical for getting them to use it.
Ott Jõgi | 4 min read
