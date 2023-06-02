Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With reports of cyberattacks targeting small businesses on the rise, the good news is that there are ways to beef up your cybersecurity and protect yourself against threats. And one is super simple: upgrade your operating system.

If you saved money on your computer purchasing a refurbished device, it may not have come with the newest operating system. If you upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, you'll enjoy enhanced security among other perks, like improved performance and customizable options. And right now, you can enjoy all the benefits of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99 (reg. $199) for a limited time.

This license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is ideal for use in business. And this license provides one activation key that can be used for three different devices, so you can enjoy all the perks of this improved operating system. You'll enjoy Windows Information Protection, which helps you separate personal and work data, while only allowing authorized apps to access certain data. And you can rest easy knowing Microsoft Information Protection Integration will be protecting your important files from data leaks.

BitLocker Encryption encrypts your data on the hard drive, so it will be unreadable without the correct decryption key. You'll also enjoy Windows Hello for Business that gives you management tools for remote deployment like multi-factor authentication, while also supporting certificate-based authentication. You'll quickly see why Microsoft Windows 11 Pro scored 4 stars on both PC Magazine and TechRadar.

Enjoy all the perks of Microsoft Windows' latest operating system, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, for just $39.99 (reg. $199).

