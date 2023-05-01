This Refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre Is in Near-Mint Condition for Just $200

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A Statista report documented the average price of a desktop computer as approximately $673.30 in the U.S. in 2022. If your team's work does not require brand-new hardware, you may not need brand-new computers. Instead, you could save money and purchase refurbished computers. This refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is compact and powerful, and it's only $199.99 (reg. $349).

This compact Lenovo desktop features a Cire 95-6500T processor and a turbo boost for more advanced performance. If one of your employees needs to run demanding software like art or design apps, the turbo boost may help them get that done.

If space is at a premium, this refurbished computer may be a welcome addition. Just over seven inches long and seven inches wide, this desktop takes up very little room on a desk while equipping a worker with hardware connectivity options, including USB 3.0, VGA, and headphone/microphone ports.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is Intel vPro-ready. That means you can enable IT admins to remotely access and manage your system, run diagnostics and repairs, and even manage security updates while the computer is turned off. There is no need to lose essential work time updating your computer when you can manage your updates on the weekend.

This computer comes equipped with a 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM. It also comes with a keyboard, mouse, charger, and a Wi-Fi USB, so the only thing you need to provide is a monitor. If space isn't an issue, you can even connect up to three monitors (not included) to the same computer. Windows 10 comes pre-installed.

Though this computer is refurbished, it will arrive in near-mint condition with virtually no signs of previous use. And according to an Epoka article, buying refurbished is great for the environment. It even boasts 4.4/5 stars on Amazon.



For a limited time, get the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Core on sale for $199.99 (reg. $349).

Prices subject to change.