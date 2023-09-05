Save Your Business Money With This Microsoft Office Alternative, Only $44.99 for Life Replace your expensive Microsoft subscription with these comparable apps.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Forbes reports half of enterprises waste more than 10% of their budget on technology they don't need. You, on the other hand, can keep costs down by eliminating recurring payments like the incremental cost of maintaining a Microsoft 365 subscription. Instead, get apps that work with Microsoft software without the constant cost.

OfficeSuite works with Microsoft Apps, but it has a lifetime subscription that lets you install it on multiple devices. You can even get a personal or family plan that expands the number of possible users. Both plans are also on sale, with the personal plan going for $44.99 and a family plan for $64.99.

A Microsoft Office alternative that works seamlessly.

Equip your office with productivity software they can rely on that isn't constantly nipping away at your tech budget. OfficeSuite has apps that are comparable and compatible with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, but there's more to it than that.

Mail can organize your inboxes across accounts and connect to your calendar. Plus, you also get a PDF app that can read and convert PDF files in moments. All apps have a user-friendly interface that you may recognize, and your subscription even comes with another bonus. You also get 50GB cloud storage, so you can keep all your files safe and accessible online wherever you go.

The only difference between the personal and family plans are the number of users. The personal plan lets you have one user who can install all apps on one Windows computer and two mobile devices. The family plan connects to six users, and each of them can install on one PC and two mobile devices.

Save your business money with this Microsoft 365 alternative.

Don't waste money on subscriptions you could replace with a one-time purchase. Get a lifetime subscription to OfficeSuite's personal plan, on sale for $44.99 (reg. $119). You can also check out a family plan for $64.99 for six users.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology Software Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

17 Ways To Immediately Improve Your Website Traffic

If you need traffic, then this guide is for you.

By Mike Templeman
Devices

This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Is Only $394 and Could Be Useful for Travelling Workers

Get a tablet that's in great condition and perfect for work on-the-go.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

8 Ways to Turn a Good Leader Into an Exceptional One

Natural leadership ability isn't enough; you've got to do the hard work

By Karen Brown
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Zack Oates of Ovation on Building Business Connections through Digital Storytelling

Interview with Ovation's Zack Oates about real-time guest feedback, creating loyalty through relationships, and digital storytelling that connects.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Leadership

10 Rules for Coaching Your Team to Greatness

A good boss should be more like a coach. Here's why — and how to coach your team to greatness.

By Ray Titus