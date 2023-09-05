Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Forbes reports half of enterprises waste more than 10% of their budget on technology they don't need. You, on the other hand, can keep costs down by eliminating recurring payments like the incremental cost of maintaining a Microsoft 365 subscription. Instead, get apps that work with Microsoft software without the constant cost.

OfficeSuite works with Microsoft Apps, but it has a lifetime subscription that lets you install it on multiple devices. You can even get a personal or family plan that expands the number of possible users. Both plans are also on sale, with the personal plan going for $44.99 and a family plan for $64.99.

A Microsoft Office alternative that works seamlessly.

Equip your office with productivity software they can rely on that isn't constantly nipping away at your tech budget. OfficeSuite has apps that are comparable and compatible with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, but there's more to it than that.

Mail can organize your inboxes across accounts and connect to your calendar. Plus, you also get a PDF app that can read and convert PDF files in moments. All apps have a user-friendly interface that you may recognize, and your subscription even comes with another bonus. You also get 50GB cloud storage, so you can keep all your files safe and accessible online wherever you go.

The only difference between the personal and family plans are the number of users. The personal plan lets you have one user who can install all apps on one Windows computer and two mobile devices. The family plan connects to six users, and each of them can install on one PC and two mobile devices.

Save your business money with this Microsoft 365 alternative.

Don't waste money on subscriptions you could replace with a one-time purchase. Get a lifetime subscription to OfficeSuite's personal plan, on sale for $44.99 (reg. $119). You can also check out a family plan for $64.99 for six users.

